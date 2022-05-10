Disney Drops Pricey Ticket Cost For Select Guests

The D23 Expo is the Walt Disney Company’s fan convention that happens every other year. Many fans love attending the D23 Expo as it brings the Disney community together and features panel discussions and presentations that often offer first looks at upcoming projects as well as major announcements.

The 2022 D23 Expo will be taking place from September 9-11 and when tickets went on sale, they sold out with lightning speed!

D23 will be taking place in Anaheim, California, at the Anaheim Convention Center near Disneyland Resort. The event will last three days on September 9, 10, and 11. Tickets for the event officially will go on sale on January 20; however, D23 Gold Members who are Visa users will be able to make their purchase starting January 19. Check out the line-up here.

Now, Disneyland is offering D23 Guests discounted tickets to the Parks, which is a deal that rarely ever happens! This means that D23 Guests can visit Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure at a much cheaper rate than ever before!

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 20, 2022. Prices are not yet announced however, the site notes:

These special ticket prices are not available once you arrive at the Resort and are intended only for guests who are participating in this Event. Only the registered attendee is allowed to purchase tickets from this discounted ticket store link and they can purchase up to 6 tickets maximum. We reserve the right to contact the ticket purchaser to request event registration confirmation. If it is discovered that the purchaser of the ticket is not participating or attending this event it will be considered a misuse of this offer and ticket, and the ticket(s) will be blocked and will not be eligible for a refund. In addition these tickets cannot be purchased for the purpose of being resold. Tickets are valid from Tuesday, September 06, 2022 through Saturday, September 17, 2022. The ticket store will close at 9:00 PM PST on Thursday, September 08, 2022.

D23 has also announced that Walt Disney’s abandoned plane, will be restored and available for Guest viewing at the event! It seems that Walt Disney’s personal airplane, the Grumman G-159 Gulfstream 1, which Walt used to travel between Burbank and Orlando, is looking rather unattended to as well. Walt’s airplane currently sits in a service area north of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The plane had remained covered for preservation, and D23 is getting ready to unveil it.

If you have never attended a D23 Expo before, D23 describes it as:

Since 2009, the bi-annual D23 Expo held in Anaheim, CA has celebrated all the magic, wonder, and adventure of Disney at this remarkable gathering created especially for you, our most passionate and loyal fans. D23 Expo presents three full days of “inside-the-magic” experiences you won’t find anywhere else, including exclusive sneak peeks at upcoming films from The Walt Disney Studios, dazzling celebrity appearances, unforgettable presentations given by Disney luminaries, a look at what’s coming from Disney Parks and Resorts and Walt Disney Imagineering, the Disney Legends ceremony, and the Treasures of the Walt Disney Archives exhibition, which spotlights crown jewels from Disney’s timeless legacy.

