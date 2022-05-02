Disney Confirms Exclusive Annual Pass Event Will Return Later This Year

The Disney Parks around the world are continuing to update safety protocols as well as slowly bring back fan-favorite offerings as the world continues to fight against the ongoing pandemic.

Walt Disney World recently announced Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party would return for the 2022 season as well as Oogie Boogie Bash over at Disneyland Resort. Now, another fan-favorite event has just been confirmed to return later this year.

At Disneyland Paris, there are a lot of new and exciting experiences Guests can experience at both Walt Disney Studios and Disneyland Park — including the current 30th anniversary, which began on March 6, 2022 and allows Guests to “dream bigger, laugh louder and smile wider than ever before” as they immerse themselves into a spectacular and “one-of-a-kind 30th anniversary wonderland.”

Not only can Guests look forward to visiting Disneyland Paris during the 30th anniversary celebrations, but now they can look forward to attending the exclusive Annual Pass party, which is set to return later this year.

According to DLP Geek on Twitter, the Disneyland Paris Annual Pass party will take place later this year, but no other details have been released. They Tweeted:

BREAKING: The next exclusive Annual Pass Party will take place in September 2022! No details have been announced on a theme, but more details are expected to come ‘very soon’ #DisneylandParis #DLP #APNight

BREAKING: The next exclusive Annual Pass Party will take place in September 2022! No details have been announced on a theme, but more details are expected to come ‘very soon’ #DisneylandParis #DLP #APNight pic.twitter.com/Us5mHzCQEw — The DLP Geek (@thedlpgeek) May 1, 2022

At this time, we do not yet have confirmation on a date, ticket pricing, or any other details, but Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

For more information on the Annual Pass program at Disneyland Paris, visit their official website here.

Will you be attending the Annual Pass event later this year at Disneyland Paris? Let us know in the comments below.

