Universal Tears Down Show Signage, Removed Forever

At both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, Guests always have so much to do with attractions and intricate architecture around every corner. Lately, we have seen new attractions implemented in the parks, such as Jurassic World VelociCoaster. We have also seen attractions receive a refurbishment, like Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, and Poseidon’s Fury, which recently reopened.

On the other hand, Universal has also announced some closures. Shrek 4-D closed in early 2022, and then, we heard word that Fear Factor LIVE, the show, would be closing as well. Guests were typically able to participate in Fear Factor-like challenges to win a prize, but the show has not been running since the pandemic. Last Halloween, Halloween Horror Nights was utilizing the stage, but many expected Fear Factor LIVE to return in the future.

The show was so popular that a live stage show version of it was launched at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort in 2005 called Fear Factor LIVE. The stage show ran for three years at Universal Hollywood before it was replaced by Creature from the Black Lagoon: The Musical — which lasted only about a year and is now the Special Effects Stage.

While Fear Factor LIVE only ran for a few years at Universal Studios Hollywood, the show saw much more success in Florida. For about five years, the show only operated on a seasonal basis, but in 2010, it began to run year-round — only closing every Halloween in order to be turned into a Halloween Horror Nights event.

Now, we can see progress is being made in terms of the demolishment of the stage. Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) posted the sigange disappearance to Twitter.

The end of an era. The Fear Factor Live sign has finally been removed. @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/VfJ4tcnclH — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) April 25, 2022

When Fear Factor Live shut down, there was a lot of buzz of what would come to be in that same spot. Many thought that Universal would use the space to expand the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and add in another attraction from the J.K. Rowling franchise, which would be a VR broomstick attraction that was also rumored to be built in Epic Universe. Permits for demolition were filed to remove the theater, but, according to theme park reporters at Theme Park Stop, were denied. It seems the plans for the demolition were insufficient for the city to approve, and more permits were needed.

Universal recently added more permits for Project 195, which is the Fear Factor Live space, but just a few days after the permits were filed, they were updated to reveal that the project was now “canceled”. However, the reason for the cancelation does not seem to be because of the project itself, but rather, the changing of the company that would handle that aspect of the construction.

Since we do not know if the Fear Factor Live space would house a new Harry Potter attraction, and Universal has made no mention of this rumored VR attraction finding a home here, it is purely speculative to assume the ride may be having some snags. It is also important to remember that when this ride was rumored to come to Universal, it was never meant for Universal Studios Florida, so the idea that a potential Epic Universe attraction could be scrapped from plans to move to a different Park may just be a pipe dream for Universal lovers.

One thing we do know is that Universal did have to cancel their permits to move forward in demolishing the theater, which means that there are clearly a few delays on the removal of the theater, and whatever is to come. Now that there is movement on the signage removal, it seems that they have been able to move forward.

At the moment, Revenge of the Mummy is also under a massive refurbishment at Universal Studios Florida. That being said, Guests can still enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a 2025 opening date.

What would you like to see replace the space of Fear Factor Live?

