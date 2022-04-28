‘Jeopardy’s Mayim Bialik Dishes on Criticism She Gets That Alex Trebek Didn’t

When longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, 80, passed away after a long battle with cancer on November 8, 2020, fans of the game show were devastated. The biggest question for viewers and contestants, of course, was who would fill Trebek’s shoes as the new host.

Following months of guest hosts including Reading Rainbow host Lavar Burton, Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik, and former champions like Ken Jennings and Buzzy Cohen, Bialik landed the job following controversy involving former Jeopardy! producer Mike Richardson.

Bialik has faced her own minor controversies, including fans’ frustration at her use of the term “Single Jeopardy” to describe the first round of the show — “Double Jeopardy” has long been the name of the second round — and requests from producers to “tone it down” when dealing with contestants.

Now, the former sitcom star has opened up about feedback she gets that Alex Trebek never done — her wardrobe choices. As a woman, Bialik has a wider range of options than Trebek did in regard to her attire and sometimes, apparently, her selections garner criticism from Jeopardy fans. She told Entertainment Tonight:

“It’s very interesting to me, you know, to say, ‘Well, gosh, what should I wear?’ Alex wore a different suit every single show but people didn’t think about it that much because it was navy, or it was gray. Whereas I might wear colors sometimes and you might recognize that jacket because we also have a budget. [But] it’s not about what Mayim Bialik’s wearing, it’s about these contestants and, like, all the random, amazing things that they know.”

Bialik’s tenure on the long-running game show has already given rise to some popular champions, including Amy Schneider, who won 40 games, and current champion, Mattea Roach, whose winning streak currently stands at 17 matches.

The current host’s future on Jeopardy is unknown at this time, however, as Ken Jennings’s recent exit from The Chase has many viewers convinced that he will be taking over full-time hosting duties next season.

At the time of publication, there has been no confirmation from Jeopardy producers or the ABC network regarding Bialik’s return.

Do you think Mayim Bialik’s wardrobe choices are an important part of her Jeopardy hosting duties?