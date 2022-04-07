Guests Forced to Wait In Massive Backup at Security Due to Trams Not Running

in Walt Disney World

disney world security line

Inside the Magic has been reporting on the crowd levels during spring break at Walt Disney World. Due to the number of Guests visiting the theme parks, the transportation lines have extended at select Disney World Resort hotels.

Now, we are seeing the security line at the Ticket and Transportation Center extend into the parking lot due to the trams not running.

disney security
Credit: ITM Kelly C.

One Disney World Guest and TikTok user shared a video to the social media platform showing the security line at Ticket and Transportation Center.

As you can see in the video below, the security line stretched all the way into the parking lot.

The good news is the line should have continued to move as, last year, Walt Disney World took another step “into the future” and implemented a new contactless security system at all four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — as well as at Disney Springs.

Guests no longer have to come into close proximity with Disney World Security Cast Members or go through manual bag checks. Instead, Guests just simply walk through a contactless security scanner, with their bags on them.

Not only does this new system increase overall efficiency in security lines, but it also helps to ensure that Disney’s strict health and safety protocols are met, which were implemented when the Parks reopened in July after closing temporarily due to the ongoing pandemic.

disney security
Credit: ITM Kelly C.

For a full set of all the rules and regulations at Disney World specifically, click here for the official details.

