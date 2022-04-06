Guest Trespasses, Jumps Up On Stage at Disneyland

As of late, we have seen quite a number of Disney World Guests climbing into unauthorized areas at the Disney Parks. For example, we reported on a Guest climbing out of a boat while on Living With the Land in an attempt to steal a cucumber as well as another Guest climbing into an off-limits area of Cinderella Castle.

More recently, a Guest decided to trespass and jump up onto the stage inside Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the Star Wars-inspired land opened at both Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Resort’s Disneyland Park in August 2019 and May 2019, respectively.

The land has quickly become one of the most popular areas within the theme parks as many Star Wars fans love the immersiveness and details within Galaxy’s Edge. Within the land, Guests can ride the Millennium Falcon, visit Stormtroopers or Rey and Chewbacca, as well as sip on some blue or green milk.

In one area of Galaxy’s Edge, there is a stage for shows as well as socially distanced meet and greets. One Guest decided to trespass and jump up onto the stage himself to get some video content and photos. The incident was caught on camera, which can be seen below or by clicking here.

As a reminder, the Disneyland Resort, as well as the other Disney Parks like the Walt Disney World Resort, have strict measures in place when it comes to prohibited activities while on property. For Disneyland specifically, which is where this incident took place, the website shares including the following is strictly forbidden:

Engaging in any unsafe act or other act that may impede the operation of the Disneyland Resort or any part thereof. Unauthorized access or entry into backstage areas or areas designated only for Cast Members. Obstructing sidewalks, entrances, driveways, patios, vestibules, stairways, corridors, halls or landings.

Disneyland Resort’s official property rules can be found here.