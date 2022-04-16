Disney Files Permit For Rooms at Fan-Favorite Resort Hotel

When Guests visit Walt Disney World Resort, there are literally dozens of onsite hotels available, each with its own unique themes, aesthetics, and price points.

From the mid-century cool of Disney’s Contemporary Resort to the opulent luxury of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa to the colorful, yet affordable, nature of Value Resorts like Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s All-Star Resorts, there is something for everyone.

One of Disney World’s most popular Moderate Resorts — these fall between Deluxe Resorts and Value Resorts in regard to cost — is Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort.

Recently, Disney World officials filed a construction permit for the popular hotel, specifically for “general construction” on rooms 2601 to 2664.

It is important to note that “general construction” is vague and can refer to anything from minor updates to a total overhaul, such as what occurred with the Moana-themed rooms at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. At this time, Disney has not confirmed what changes are being made at Caribbean Beach.

The contractor listed on the permit is the Middlesex Corporation, whose official website notes that the company has specialized in civil infrastructure construction since 1972.

More on Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s own island paradise hotel is officially described as:

Discover a world where life slows to a leisurely pace and worries melt away amidst Calypso rhythms. Awash with vibrant colors and lush landscapes, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort transports Guests to a relaxing paradise that captures the essence of 5 distinct islands: Barbados, Jamaica, Martinique, Trinidad and Aruba. Celebrate the spirit of the Caribbean with blissful sights and fun-filled activities—including colonial forts, lively markets, pristine beaches, splashy florals and swaying hammocks—sure to awaken the imagination.

What is your favorite Moderate Resort at Disney World?

