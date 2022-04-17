Protestors Intentionally Block Entrance To Disney, “No One Visiting Can Get It”

Disney continues to face backlash from both sides of the political aisle with protestors now completely stopping traffic right in front of the Resort entrance.

Disney continues to find itself in a heap of controversy ever since the company made it very clear (or not so clear) how it felt about Florida’s incredibly controversial new bill. Commonly referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill”, this piece of legislation is as simple as the title. As stated by NPR, “The legislation prohibits any instruction about sexuality or gender between kindergarten and third grade, or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

The Walt Disney Company has been receiving intense amounts of backlash due to the fact that it seems to be playing both sides of the situation here. On one hand, the company has been supportive of LGBTQ+ people, offering special events and merchandise celebrating them at the Parks. On the other hand, backhandedly supporting this bill and then refusing to denounce it make all of Disney’s “inclusivity” efforts seem kind of insincere and pointless.

We recently saw “anti-groomer” protestors swarm Disneyland due to Disney’s now-firm stance against this legislation and now, supporters of Gov. Ron DeSantis are taking a stand as well in the sunshine state.

Recently several protestors set up a blockade in front of one of the entrances to the Walt Disney World Resort in support of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The post was shared publicly on Facebook with the caption: ” Patriot Convoy just did a BLOCKADE @ the Entrance of Disney. Car Trouble. No one visiting Disney can get in”.

The post showed people were wearing apparel in support of Gov. DeSantis as well as disapproval of the Walt Disney Company’s current stance on the new bill. You can click here to see the full post.

Bob Chapek, the current CEO of The Walt Disney Company has also been getting a lot of heat online for his original inability to disavow the Florida bill as well, even sending a message to staff talking about why he doesn’t want to denounce it. We will continue to monitor this situation and write as more information comes out.

While there is always room for growth, the relationship between The Walt Disney Company and the Florida Gov. seems incredibly strained for now.

How do you feel about the company’s stance on the new bill?

