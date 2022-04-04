Hidden Secret Revealed Behind Disassembled Disney Building

As construction continues, a few decorations were removed from a Disney attraction, revealing a very surprising secret.

In 2022, so much is happening and changing within the Disney Parks and Resorts. From new rides like the thrilling TRON coaster in the Magic Kingdom as well as the exciting Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT to the upcoming Mickey & Minnie Runaway Railway in Disneyland in Southern California, Disney Guests have a lot to look forward to this year.

Internationally, many Guests are starting to get excited about the upcoming Avengers Campus expansion at Disneyland Parias. The first version of this Marvel-centric land opened in Disneyland’s California Adventure last year and features a whole host of Marvel-themed attractions and entertainment. Now, the land is really starting to take shape, with multiple construction projects happening at once. Recently, the exterior of a show building was disassembled revealing a very surprising secret behind it.

At Avengers Campus, the “Studio 8” and “Studio 9” signs are being removed, revealing their true purpose: hiding mobile networks towers.

As you can see, the “Studio 8” sign was actually hiding mobile network towers! We can also see more progress being made on Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus today:

At the Spider-Man show building, weight tests are in progress on the crane likely to be used by Spider-Man. Theming and infrastructure also continues to be installed across the rest of the building:

While there is not an exact opening date for Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests should be excited after seeing this new art as well as what is available at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus in Anaheim, California. Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris will be themed completely around the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and will feature countless Marvel characters like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Loki, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, and countless others. We recently covered more progress being made on Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus and can’t wait for it to open. Be sure to catch up on all MCU content streaming on Disney+ now!

Did you know what was hiding behind these decorations?

