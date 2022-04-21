Arendelle Continues to Impress Fans as Castle Construction Begins

Hong Kong Disneyland continues to impress Guests as construction for the Frozen-themed land of the Park is rapidly moving forward.

Thanks to images posted by HKDL Fantasy (@hkdlfantasy) on Twitter, Guests can get a different view of the land’s mountain range, as well as the initial construction of the first tower of the Arendelle Castle, which can now be seen standing vertically.

Updates on #ArendelleWorldOfFrozen: Snow can be seen on the mountain range of the North Mountain & the peak. The Arendelle Castle is going vertical as the first tower of the caste wall can now be seen. #hongkongdisneyland #HKDL #disneyparks #disney #香港ディズニーランド

In addition, significant progress is being made in the Arendelle Village, as the Clock has now been installed in the village Clock Tower. Some more details are also added to this building. Window frames have also been added to the facades of the village houses, showing the village coming closer to completion on this Frozen-themed expansion.

While there is still no official opening date for Arendelle: World of Frozen, the rapid and concise construction progress has many Guests confidently guessing this expansion could open its doors to Guests later this year or early in 2023. However, this is purely speculation from Guests, as Hong Kong Disneyland has not released any information regarding this matter.

Arendelle: World of Frozen was first announced on November 22, 2016, when the Walt Disney Company and the Hong Kong Government announced their plans for the multi-year expansion.

The Frozen-themed land will offer Guests a visit to the Kingdom of Arendelle with all of its sights, sounds, cuisines, and traditions. Guests will be able to spot many elements from the animated film while also enjoying new experiences like Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs roller coaster — a ride that will take Guests on a journey through Arendelle after they pay a visit to Oaken’s famous store.

Additionally, Guests will also be able to experience an identical version of EPCOT’s Frozen Ever After attraction. In case you aren’t familiar, Disney World describes this attraction as:

Find a seat aboard your boat and let the lapping waters take you through a frozen willow forest. Soon, you’ll be rubbing shoulders with some “boulders”—a.k.a. Kristoff’s family from Troll Valley—before bracing for the cold. High up in the icy blue world of the North Mountain, Queen Elsa’s enchanting ice palace awaits. Behold the wonder… and keep an eye out for Anna, Olaf and a few more Frozen friends. This enchanting “Summer Snow Day” celebration—complete with many of your favorite Frozen tunes—is sure to melt even the coldest hearts!

Disneyland Paris also announced a Frozen-themed expansion coming to the Park, but at the moment there are no major advances on the project. Not comparable with progress being made at Hong Kong Disneyland at least.

It is so exciting to see construction continuing on Arendelle: World of Frozen, and we cannot wait until the day Guests are able to step foot into this highly anticipated land.

Are you excited to visit Arendelle: World of Frozen once it opens at Hong Kong Disneyland? Let us know in the comments below!

