Adult Climbs Out of Car’s Sunroof, Screams to Other Guests Entering Disney

Walt Disney World is one of the most popular vacation destinations around the world. And what’s so great about Disney is that the magic touches all of us, no matter your age.

In a recent video, we see this first hand.. Walt Disney World is not just for kids — it is for adults, too.

In a video posted to TikTok by @jamesramey3, we can see a number of cars trying to enter Magic Kingdom, when suddenly, a grown adult climb out of the car’s sunroof before proceeding to yell to other Guests “I’m going to Disney World”. The surrounding cars then proceed to honk at the Guest, encouraging him.

The video is captioned “When the adults are more excited than the kids.” You can see the video below:

Though the adult Guest was clearly just excited to visit Magic Kingdom, we want to note that the sunroof is to allow the sun into your vehicle and not for you to stand up and out of the vehicle. Though the car was not physically moving at the time, for anyone to be physically present outside of their sunroof, it means there is a likelihood that that individual is not wearing their seatbelt or not properly seated in the vehicle.

Florida law “requires the use of safety belts for all drivers and passengers in all motorized vehicles, except: A person certified with a physician as having a medical condition that causes seat belt use to be inappropriate or dangerous.”

