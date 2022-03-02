Recent ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Makes Major Change To Reveal Her True Self

After winning a few episodes of Jeopardy!, Christine Whelchel got the courage to reveal her true look to fans, and it is so inspiring.

When longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, 80, passed away after a long battle with cancer in November 2020, fans were devastated. The ABC show went through a number of Guest hosts to see who would be the best fit to replace Trebek.

After months of “auditions”, including Reading Rainbow host Lavar Burton and former Jeopardy! champions such as Buzzy Cohen, the show decided to go with not one, but two hosts — former Jeopardy! champion, Ken Jennings, and Big Bang Theory actress, Mayim Bialik.

Recently, on a handful of episodes that Ken Jennings hosted, Jeopardy! contestant Christine Whelchel has been competing and capturing the attention of fans.

The piano teacher and church organist from Spring Hill, Tennessee first appeared on the show with dirty blonde hair, about should length, which you can see in the photo above.

But after Whelchel won her first few games, on Monday’s episode, she had a very different look. During a Q-and-A with host Ken Jennings she explained why she no longer had the shoulder length hair.

“After the winnings, I decided that I didn’t need to hide behind a wig anymore and I wanted to normalize what cancer recovery looks like,” Whelchel said.

The ABC prime time game show shared a video clip of Whelchel discussing her decision to Twitter, with a caption:

A strong Jeopardy! player and an even stronger person. ❤️

The tweet has garnered over 154,000 views and over 7,200 likes, with many fans and supporters commenting and even sharing their own cancer recovery photos.

Whelchel’s winning steak came to an end on last night’s episode, but she became a four-day Jeopardy! champion, winning a total of $73,602.

Jeopardy! currently airs on ABC every Monday through Friday evening at 7 p.m. EST.

