Guests Rejoice as Disney Attraction is Engulfed in Heavy Smoke

If you are a fan of Disneyland Paris’ Big Thunder Mountain attraction, we have some news for you!

Depending on where you have ridden Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in the past, you surely experienced a very different attraction, with a different storyline and effects. Although Big Thunder Mountain is always a coaster that takes place through a rocky rubble landscape, each Park, whether it be Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris Resort, or Tokyo Disney’s has a totally different ride than the others. During the 60th anniversary, Disneyland Resort upgraded its explosion scene, as did Disneyland Paris, and it looks amazing.

The only downfall here, however, is that the technology behind the effect has been causing issues at Disneyland Paris for quite some time now. We have heard many Guests complaining that the smoke has not been going off properly, and the ride even went under a short refurbishment recently. Although the ride was looked at, it seems that the effects were still experiencing some issues. Today, however, some of those technical difficulties have been resolved!

Le Parcorama (@parcorama) took to Twitter to share that the smoke is once again working on the attraction! It does seems that the middle collapse effect is still not functioning as it did when it opened, but that is one effect that has seemingly never been fully fixed after it initially stopped working, so it may be a Yeti situation where the effect remains abandoned for years, as it has on Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The DLP update everyone is waiting for : the smoke is on today 💨 pic.twitter.com/c1ZATHc5KB — Le Parcorama (@parcorama) March 30, 2022

More on Big Thunder Mountain

Disneyland Paris describes their attraction as:

Big Thunder Mountain: the Wildest Ride in the West

Climb steep heights and dive below raging waterfalls in this family-friendly, rattling race in a speeding mine cart. In Big Thunder Mountain you board a mysterious train deep in the heart of a legendary mountain for a thrilling journey of dips and sharp turns beneath Rivers of the Far West and around a ghostly mining town. Fire in the Hole!

As you plummet through the darkness along a dynamite-littered track, a huge explosion shakes the cavern. But the train doesn’t slow up, hurtling you onwards amid the rumbling sounds of a falling mineshaft. Bats swoop. The tracks shake. A river rages above. Will you make it out alive?

More on Disneyland Paris

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg, we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

Most recently, we discussed all of the new offerings that Guests can expect to see when they visit. You can click here to learn more about what is being offered. In short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, Minnie Mouse is looking chic as ever in her new pantsuit, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access, which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

At the moment, “it’s a small world”, Frontierland Playground, Les Cabane Des Robinson, La Galerie De La Belle Au Bois Dormant, Les Mystereus De Nautilus, Pirate Galleon, and Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing are all closed.

