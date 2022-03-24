Despite Past Struggles, Frankie Jonas Teams Up With Jonas Brother on New Project

Not long ago, Frankie Jonas opened up about his mental health, how he “always hated” the nickname “Bonus Jonas”, and how he felt his future “slowly died” due to the success of the Jonas Brothers.

Now, the youngest Jonas Brother is teaming up with the oldest Jonas Brother on a new series.

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas — the three brothers who quickly became a pop sensation and a heartthrob brother band thanks to their success on the Disney Channel. But there is one other Jonas brother who isn’t as talked about — Frankie Jonas.

As many of you know, the three older brothers formed a boy group called the Jonas Brothers, who had hits including “Year 3000”, “Love Bug”, and “S.O.S”. The brothers decided to step away from music for a few years, but recently reunited and started making music again. Now, they have additional hits on the radio today including “Sucker” and “What a Man Gotta Do”.

But there is one brother who is much younger than Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas who isn’t in the spotlight nearly as often: Frankie Jonas. Now, Frankie is coming forward and into the spotlight alongside his oldest brother, Kevin, as the two Jonas Brothers co-host a new ABC show called Claim to Fame.

ABC announced the new project on social media, writing:

Co-hosted by Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, get ready for #ClaimToFame, a new ABC series where 12 celebrity relatives will be challenged as they have to hide their identity from each other!

