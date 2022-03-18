Disney Security Breaks Up Marriage Proposal and Removes Guest at Park

Disney proposals can be some of the most magical moments on earth.

Disneyland Resort is known as the “Happiest Place On Earth” and it’s amazing to think about how many couples had their ‘happily ever after’ moment at Disneyland Park in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle or at Walt Disney World Resort in front of Cinderella Castle.

Still, that doesn’t mean every moment is quite as magical as the last.

TikTok user @_disney._stuff_ recently posted a video from an experience at Disneyland Resort, in Disney California Adventure, where a Guest saw their proposal plans vanish quickly.

Cast Member stopped Guest from proposing

As you can see in the video, the Guest was stopped by Disney security and escorted from the Park area. While the reason for the Guest’s paused proposal plans is unknown, it may have to do with him having balloons that were not Disney-approved. This is one of several rules and regulations that Disney has in place for its theme parks.

Have you ever seen a proposal gone wrong at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments.

