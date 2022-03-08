Disney’s Now Seemingly Shelved Plans Reportedly Leak Online

For those who have been visiting the Walt Disney Resort and Parks over the years, you will have surely noticed several big changes going on in the Parks right now.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios recently underwent its biggest change ever, getting both Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge as well as the incredibly-cool Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. The Magic Kingdom also saw changes in the form of refurbishments to rides as well as Cinderella Castle at the end of Main Street U.S.A. Animal Kingdom is still reeling in from the success of Pandora – The World of Avatar.

But perhaps the biggest changes are happening at a Disney Park in desperate need of some upgrades.

It was announced a few years back in 2019 at D23 that EPCOT would be undergoing a complete transformation, bringing in the properties, attractions, rides, and lands. We saw the sad demolition of Innoventions, the rework of Club Cool and most excitingly, a refurbishment was announced for Spaceship Earth, the flagship attraction of the Park.

Unfortunately, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, several aspects of this remodel and transformation were halted, with the Spaceship Earth’s transformation being one of them.

While not much is known about it, Spaceship Earth was supposed to get a retheme/remodel, completely changing and upgrading the ride experience which is now quite dated (especially the touch screen portion at the end!). Sadly, the plan to give this ride the treatment has been put on hold.

Recently, a few of the supposed plans for this remodel were leaked online, giving us a look at what could have been. Below we can see Disney fan DreafinderGuy (@Dreamfinderguy) posted wheat they claim to be images from Spaceship Earth’s concept art. It should be noted that this was not posted by Disney, and therefore, cannot be credited as valid concept art for the attraction. The poster claims that these photos are accurate, however, without Disney verifying this, we cannot be sure and they can also just be fan art disguised as official concept art.

That being said, it is still fun to imagine what the future may hold for the attraction!

More Spaceship Earth stuff is getting out there. The portfolio finds strike back!

As you can see, not much is shown in the supposed plans for the remodel, but we can get a good idea of what we might’ve been able to see if Disney does move forward with the project and if these photos are theirs. It appears that the final sequence of the ride would be getting a big change as shown in the first picture. In the other two pictures, it looks like a complete overhaul of the lighting and theming throughout the ride would be reworked too.

While we are not sure how official these photos are or if the plans have even been scrapped completely, but it is exciting to speculate what could become of Spaceship Earth at EPCOT.

