Disney Guest’s Day Almost Ruined After Sitting In Vomit

While the rides, attractions, food, and entertainment are the biggest draws for the Disney Parks and Resorts, one crucial aspect is often overlooked by Disney Guests.

The Cast Members who work at the Disney Parks truly can truly be what makes them so magical sometimes. Disney Cast Members almost always are smiling and happy to be there, offering help and assistance in any way they can.

Recently, we found a disgusting (yet heartwarming) story of a Cast member saving the day, turning a terrible experience back into a magical one.

A post on Reddit detailed the experience one Guest had after sitting in something quite gross at the Parks. See the post below from u/outlander2323 below:

Had our first ever guest recovery experience today! Long story short- my mom accidentally sat in vomit today at Hollywood Studios. Not very pleasant or magical. I called a custodian over, and he was so helpful. He was able to call his coordinator over and give us a No Strings Attached form. My mom was able to go over to a shop and purchase new clothes to wear. It completely turned around a horrible and potentially day-ruining situation. I took note of the custodian’s name so that I will be able to write a cast compliment. He saved our day!

As you can see, when the Guest was visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios, their mom accidentally sat in vomit. While this would ruin most people’s day at the Parks, they called a custodian over who turned out to be an incredibly-big help. They explain that their mom was able to purchase any type of clothing that she wanted which really helped to recover this potentially terrible moment.

In the comments, one user talked about how a similar thing happened to them and they also talked about how helpful Disney Cast Members are. Another user talked about how this is apparently a common occurrence in the Disney Parks. While this experience could’ve gone terribly for the Guests, the Cast Member stepped in and saved the day, showing that “Disney magic” can be found in the most unexpected ways.

Do you have a story similar to this one? Let us know in the comments below.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

While you are at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can enjoy Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith on Sunset Boulevard. By the Chinese Theater, Guests prepare to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. In Toy Story Land, Slinky Dog Dash always boasts a long line with others shooting their shot on Midway Mania or spinning their brains out on Alien Swirling Saucers. Of course, you have to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run!