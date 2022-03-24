Multiple Disney Parks Shut Down Indefinitely, Could American Parks Be Next?

It was recently announced that Shanghai Disneyland would be closing once again due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as China has very strict policies regarding the virus. This closure meant that both of the Chinese Disney Parks would be closed, with Hong Kong Disney failing to open several times in the past few months.

“Due to the current pandemic situation, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be temporarily closed from Monday, March 21st, 2022,” according to a statement from Shanghai Disneyland. “We will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and consult local authorities, and will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations.”

As stated above, Shanghai Disneyland is now the second Disney theme Park to reclose amid the latest wave of COVID-19 and Omicron outbreaks in China. Back in January, Hong Kong Disneyland closed and will remain closed until at least April 20. Back in 2020, during the first waves of the pandemic, Shanghai Disneyland was the first of the Disney Parks to close, with all Disney theme parks around the globe closing in the weeks and months that followed. This was unprecedented and left Disney fans and Guests alike stunned, as well as the Cast Members whose jobs were on the line.

As of now, all Disney Parks and Resorts continue to monitor its COVID-19 policies and approach, however, the two American Parks have completely dropped their mask requirements for vaccinated Guests, essentially meaning no one is wearing masks anymore. While the situation for China’s Disney Parks seems grim, the same can not be said for the two Disney Parks located in the states, ss they seem to be running full steam ahead with Spring Break crowds completely booking the Disney Parks solid for days.

As stated by the Orange County Register, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis encouraged Disney World and the state’s tourism economy to reopen in July 2020, an approach that many were not happy with.

Shanghai reported a record daily surge in COVID-19 on Monday with 24 cases and 734 infections, according to Reuters. Although the numbers are small when observed on a worldwide scale, China has taken a “dynamic clearance” approach to COVID-19, closing schools, business, and other entertainment experiences while sealing off dozens of residential compounds to limit the spread of the virus.

Even outside of the Disney Parks, other American theme Parks seem to be doing just fine, with multiple Six Flags locations upping their pay just to keep up with demand. While it seems that the American Disney Parks are taking a different approach to COVID-19 safety than their international counterparts, one can’t help but wonder what the future holds for not just American Parks but the entire lineup of Disney Resorts.

