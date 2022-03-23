Disney Park Nearly Sold Out For Entire Month As Capacity Restrictions Become Permanent

Crowd levels at Walt Disney World Resort are seemingly returning levels we haven’t seen since before the pandemic.

Even though Disney has confirmed that capacity restrictions are to permanently remain in place as a result of new operating measures, there are still massive crowds making their way to the Disney Parks each day, especially during the spring break period.

These capacity restrictions can make it nearly impossible for a Guest planning a “last second” Disney trip to get reservations to the Disney World theme parks, including Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT.

We previously reported that Disney Park Reservations were filling up quickly for the rest of the month and this has definitely proven to be the case, as you can see from the calendar below.

No Disney Park Reservations are available again for theme park ticket holders or select Resort Guests until Saturday, March 26.

Interestingly enough, going back and looking we’ve discovered that Magic Kingdom has operated at full capacity in terms of Park Reservations for nearly an entire month. You have to go back to the first week of March to find a day in which Magic Kingdom had a Park Reservation available on the same day. The Disney Park is not available for a reservation again until Saturday, April 2.

At this point, annual pass holders still have full availability for this month. Disneyland Resort recently implemented a “no show” system for its annual pass holders in which they are penalized for not coming to the Disney Parks on the days they’ve reserved. Walt Disney World Resort has not implemented the policy yet, but it could be coming in the future.

If you’d like more information on Disney Park Reservations or need to make yours, please visit Disney’s‘ theme park reservation availability page.

