Disney Makes Major Park Update In Preparation For ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Coaster

Walt Disney World Resort is just a matter of months away from opening its next highly-anticipated attraction at EPCOT.

A couple of new attractions have opened at the Disney Park in the last several years, including Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Frozen Ever After, but nothing will quite compare to the experience of what the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coaster will bring to the table.

The state-of-the-art roller coaster that rotates 360 degrees and has the first-ever reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history is rumored to be opening on Memorial Day weekend. Disney executive Geoff Morrell may have accidentally leaked the date just a couple of weeks ago when he tweeted out that the coaster would be opening during the weekend. He swiftly deleted the Tweet and changed it to “opening soon.”

Even though Disney has not announced an official opening date, we do have good news to pass along. Walt Disney World Resort has officially added Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to the My Disney Experience virtual map.

While this may seem small, it’s another major step to the attraction’s opening.

Disney Parks Blog describes Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind like this:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a family-friendly adventure, featuring a totally new type of roller coaster experience we’re developing just for this attraction – it’s a storycoaster that rotates 360 degrees so you’re always focused on all the action as you help the Guardians save the galaxy. Not only that, but Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will also feature the first reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world. It’s a massive experience that will match the scale and adventure of the Guardians of the Galaxy films. As part of the ongoing transformation of EPCOT, we’re infusing this park we love and cherish with more ways to dream, to be inspired and to connect with our world – or other galaxies, in this case. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is going to be a big step in that direction, and we can’t wait for you to experience it.

Over at Disney California Adventure in the Avengers Campus, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout is one of the most popular attractions for Disneyland Resort Guests to visit and while this coaster will be much different from the attraction in California, it is still expected to be enormously popular.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), and Dave Bautista (Drax).

The popular Marvel Cinematic Universe series has a planned third film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 expected to be released in 2023 and two spinoffs coming to Disney + in 2022 in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and I Am Groot, which is a series based on the beloved character Baby Groot and his origins.

Until Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens, Walt Disney World Resort Guests can still enjoy some awesome coasters like Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, and Slinky Dog Dash.

In addition, EPCOT is home to many thrilling and iconic attractions like Avatar Flight of Passage, Soarin’ Around The World, Living with the Land, Journey Into Imagination with Figment, Frozen Ever After, Test Track, Spaceship Earth, Mission: SPACE, and many more.

Are you excited to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind? Let us know in the comments.

