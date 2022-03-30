Disney Guest Concerned Over “Old” Food Being Sold At Parks

Visiting Disneyland is an excellent opportunity to enjoy so much more than fantastic rides. Of course, Guests can experience classic and iconic rides like Peter Pan’s Flight, The Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” and, once it reopens, Pirates of the Caribbean, as well as new and modern attractions like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and soon Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, but the Park offers so much more.

World-class entertainment, parades, festivals and events, decorations, and character interactions all add to the experience so that Guests genuinely feel the magic of the Disney Parks.

One more thing that Guests can’t get enough of is, of course, the food offerings. Whether they’re looking for a full meal, a quick bite, or just a snack, Disney has Guests covered. And if that wasn’t enough, seasonal events at the Parks also mean different seasonal food offerings!

While these offerings often make Guests excited, the experience for inspire96 (@inspire96lala) was a bit different. She posted a video on TikTok sharing her concern over Holiday snacks being sold at Disney California Adventure in the middle of March.

You can watch the video down below:

#rebranding #californiaadventure #disneyland @FoodAtDisneyland

It isn’t clear if the actual snacks shown are, in fact, from the Holiday season, but many viewers quickly commented on the video, explaining how packaging is often made by hand and that probably too many bags had been made for the Holiday season at the Parks, and that the empty bag had simply been repurposed, adding a new sticker and filling it with fresh food. Another comment confirmed this, stating that everything is labeled and disposed of when reaching the best by date.

If it is true that this case most likely was just a repurposed bag, we have previously reported on incidents, although rare, at the Parks involving bad fish and raw food.

However, there are still plenty of delicious Disney treats to enjoy at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on your next visit.

What is your favorite snack when you visit Disneyland Resort? Let us know in the comments!

