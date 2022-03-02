Disney Announces Brand New Festival Coming This Spring

If you’re visiting Disneyland Resort this spring, especially if you have little ones, you might be excited about this new announcement.

Disney announced today that the first-ever Disney Junior Fun Fest will be coming to Disney California Adventure this spring. The Disney Junior Fun Fest is a one-day event celebrating the entertaining and music-filled stories of the #1 preschool television network’s hit series.

It will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 29.

Disney says this about the event:

The one-day event will include sneak peeks at upcoming Disney Junior series, special announcements, surprise appearances, a “Doc McStuffins” stage show highlighting 10 years of the beloved series, plus the “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party,” a hands-on cupcake decorating course inspired by the new Disney Junior series. This fun “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party” experience for junior chefs is also being offered throughout Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival March 4 – April 26. It all kicks off in the morning with a cavalcade of beloved Disney Junior characters welcoming fans and making their way through the park. Throughout the day, there will be main stage attractions with fun games, trivia and music to keep preschoolers and their families singing and dancing together. You can also enjoy regular Disney Junior programming at Disney California Adventure park, including the “Disney Junior Dance Party!” and the “Spidey and His Amazing Friends” photo wall at the Hollywood Backlot.

Additional details, including the schedule of events, will be available on the Disneyland Facebook event page. Of course, Schedule, events, offerings, and appearances subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice, including but not limited to dates, times and sessions.

No matter when you’re visiting Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure, there is always plenty to see and do. Now that the mask mandate has dropped for fully vaccinated Guests, Guests can enter buildings without a face covering if they so choose.

Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic, and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land, and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run.

What do you think about this new festival at the Disney Park? Let us know in the comments.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!