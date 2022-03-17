Cat Viciously Attacks Disney’s Haunted Mansion Walls

When Guests ride the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland or Walt Disney World Resort, they are often treated to ghoulish delights and stunningly spooky details. Most Guests often enjoy looking at the ghosts, but don’t feel the need to fear them too heavily. It seems that some Guests of the feline nature, however, would approach the attraction very differently.

A fun way to relive the Disney magic while you are not in the Parks is to watch YouTube videos. Whether you are watching a video of the return of Festival of Fantasy at Magic Kingdom, or EPCOT’s new Harmonious nighttime show, there are so many ways that Guests can dive into the magic from the comfort of their own couch. Some Disney fans will watch ride videos so that they can feel like they are blasting down the hills of Splash Mountain, fighting the Resistance on Rise of the Resistance in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, or testing your new car on Test Track. One of the most popular attractions that Guests love to ride from coast to coast, however, is Haunted Mansion.

The Haunted Mansion attraction is located in Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World and at Disneyland Park in Disneyland. Other Disney Parks around the world have similar renditions of the Haunted Mansion, such as Disneyland Paris’ Phantom Manor, but the appearance and storyline differs from the American theme parks creation.

As noted by Disney Wiki, the ride was “Originally conceived in the mid-1950s by Walt Disney as a walk-through ghost house, artist Harper Goff was tapped to conceptually design the attraction. The house originally had a rural American design and was intended to be at the end of a crooked path that led away from Disneyland’s Main Street, U.S.A.. Eventually, the decision was made to place it in New Orleans Square and thus the mansion’s exterior was themed as an antebellum home.”

When watching a POV of the Disney World attraction, RobertGBP posted a hilarious video of a cat who seems to be named Indiana (perhaps after Indiana Jones). In the video, Indiana is seen clawing at the television, especially when the lit-up eyes are staring through the Mansion’s wallpaper.

Indiana vs The Haunted Mansion

It seems that the ghosts of the haunted mansion should not fear any of the humans taking a tour but if any furry felines sit in the doom buggy, things may take a turn…

Most recently, we reported a change in the Disneyland Haunted Mansion. There are a ton of animatronics in the Haunted Mansion that Guests love, such as the murderous bride, the Hat Box Ghost, the Hitch-Hiking Ghosts, and more. When Guests enter the graveyard, they are met with the gravedigger and his dog, but he now looks like he has aged! The character now has a beard on him, which was a noticeable change for many as he is a standalone statue that Guests see as soon as the enter the graveyard, along with his malnourished-looking dog.

Disney describes the attraction as:

A Spirited Tour

The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous realm of an eerie haunted estate, home to ghosts, ghouls and supernatural surprises. Glide past a casket-filled conservatory, Madame Leota’s chilling séance room and a ghostly graveyard of singing specters as you attempt to find your way out. Beware of hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may follow you home.

Happy haunting! Before Entering the Mansion

A musical crypt, a leaky tomb and a ghostly writer are among the creepy haunts you’ll find outside the main entrance. Explore supernatural hands-on experiences—only at Walt Disney World Resort—while you await your fate inside.

Too Scary?

The Haunted Mansion is dark and contains some mildly frightening scenes, but there is no gore, the ghostly residents are friendly and the ride is slow-moving.

Are you a fan of the Haunted Mansion? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

At Magic Kingdom there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and soon Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire will return. You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Rope drop the Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!