Disney Park to Close Several Hours Early Later This Month

Disney’s Animal Kingdom, one of Walt Disney World’s four theme parks, is filled with one-of-a-kind attractions, unique entertainment, and of course, the fan-favorite and immersive land, Pandora.

But if you were planning on visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom to experience everything the theme park has to offer, you should know that the Park will close several hours early later this month, which may impact your plans.

According to the My Disney Experience app, the Park hours calendar shows Animal Kingdom will close at 7:30 p.m. on March 31, 2022. This seems to be the only day Animal Kingdom is closing early as for every other day, the Park hours show it will be open until 8:30 p.m.

At this time, we are unsure why Animal Kingdom is closing an hour early on March 31, but as always, Inside the Magic suggests checking the Park hours calendar regularly for the most up-to-date information.

Animal Kingdom is home to many attractions and experiences including Avatar Flight of Passage, Na’vi River Journey, Expedition Everest, DINOSAUR, Kali River Rapids, and others, but due to regular maintenance, some offerings may not be available when you visit.

