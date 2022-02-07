Universal Employee Smacked By Guest Over Mask Policy, Begs For Better Treatment

There is no denying that the theme Park world has changed significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in early 2020. From low supplies to operating hours changing, the experience at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Universal Studios has drastically changed.

One of the biggest changes was and still is the mask policies within these Parks. As of now, Guests are required to have a mask or approved facial covering on in all indoor spaces, rides, and attractions. There is no budging with these rules and Guests can get escorted out of the Park if they do not listen. Of course, these policies have been met with criticism from many Guests who do not wish to wear a mask while in the Parks.

Recently, one Universal Studios Orlando employee took to social media to express their frustrations with unruly and disrespectful Guests. See the full Reddit post from u/Xdonjuliox below:

Team members are people too remember that Be nice to theme park workers. If they ask you to do something it’s for your safety This week I was yelled at twice In less than 1 hour Over asking them to wear a mask (masks are required guys you agree to that when you buy a ticket) Had my hand smacked by a guest(over a mask) Given toddler like attitude by guests(over a mask) And while not A bad thing Had 2 people pay in change over 80 dollars (that was more time consuming during busy moments, just be mindful when you went to dump your change

As you can see, the Universal employee claims that they were yelled at and even smacked over the mask policies within the Park. Many rushed to the comments to show how bad they felt. User u/tylersixxfive commented:

Hope your days get better! You guys are what makes the experience and know there are us who really appreciate all of the Team Members! Also who the hell is walking around an amusement park with 80 dollars in change Jesus

User u/lordmhoram didn’t understand why Guests took their frustrations and anger out on Team Members:

I just don’t understand people being mean or rude to Team Members in general. Their sole purpose is to make your experience at the parks the best it can be. If anything thank them for the job they do as it isn’t easy, especially during these pandemic times!

User u/_Waterfire_ shared their condolences:

I got as far as you getting your hand smacked and saw red. How dare they?! I hope they step on Legos forever. Seriously though, that sounds awful. So many people need to understand they’re not the centre of the universe.

Whether you are in a Disney or Universal Park, it is always important to treat the people who work there with respect. These are the people who make theme Parks possible, serving food, operating rides, and making sure things are running accordingly. It is always crucial that they are treated properly. Find more on Universal Studios Orlando’s mask policy below:

Updated Safety Guidelines

The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority. As a result, face coverings will now be required, effective Friday, December 24, 2021, at all public indoor locations within Universal Orlando Resort for both guests and team members regardless of vaccination status – including restaurants, shops, and indoor hotel public areas. Face coverings are also required at all attractions from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience. Here are the latest safety updates for your visit. Face coverings are required at all restaurants, shops, indoor hotel public areas and at all attractions from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience.

Guests are expected to bring a face covering with them for their visit

We do not require proof of vaccinations

We remain focused on maintaining the highest cleanliness and sanitization standards Each guest must confirm the following before visiting: You are not feeling sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms such as Fever and/or Cough Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing Chills Muscle pain Sore throat New loss of taste or smell

You have not been in contact with someone with known or suspected COVID-19 symptoms

You are not under any self-quarantine orders

Please note the CDC advises that older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Guests should evaluate their risk in determining whether to attend. People who show no symptoms can spread COVID-19 if they are infected, any interaction with the general public poses an elevated risk of being exposed to COVID-19, and we cannot guarantee that you will not be exposed during your visit.We appreciate your cooperation during this unprecedented time.

Have you ever witnessed a Guest treating an employee like this in the Parks? Let us know in the comments below.

