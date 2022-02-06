Universal Erects Construction Walls at Beloved ‘Harry Potter’ Attraction

A popular attraction at Universal Orlando Resort has temporarily erected construction walls.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Orlando is home to many incredible and unique attractions that can’t be experienced anywhere else.

Guests who visit Hogsmeade in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Diagon Alley in Universal Studios Florida are able to enjoy and immerse themselves in the magic with rides like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, The Flight of the Hippogriff, and the Hogwarts Express.

While the rides are an integral part of the Wizarding World, there are also many immersive experiences to enjoy throughout both worlds, including unique snacks and photo opportunities.

Recently, construction walls were erected in front of a popular photo opportunity in Hogsmeade.

Debbi Borella recently shared a photo with Inside the Magic of construction walls in front of the Hogwarts Express train in Hogsmeade. As you can see in the photo below, the sign on the wall says “Notice, Magic At Work, Your Patience is Requested.”

The walls are temporary and not expected to be erected very long. The updates happening to the train in Hogsmeade have no impact on the Hogwarts Express, which is still running normally.

As far as closures at Universal Orlando are concerned, currently, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls is undergoing scheduled maintenance and is expected to reopen on February 26. Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge Rat Barges will close on February 25 and isn’t expected to reopen until March 19.

Over at Universal Studios Florida, Revenge of the Mummy recently closed last month and is set to experience a lengthy refurbishment. The attraction isn’t expected to reopen until late summer 2022.

Have you seen the construction walls in Hogsmeade at Universal Orlando Resort?

