Milo Manheim, Peyton Elizabeth Lee To Star In New Disney+ Movie

Fans of the Disney Channel franchise Zombies and the Disney+ original Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. will be excited to learn that Milo Manheim and Peyton Elizabeth Lee are set to star in a new Disney+ movie together.

Disney Channel favorites Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., Secret Society of Second-Born Royals) and Milo Manheim (Zombies, The Conners, American Housewife, Dancing With the Stars) will be starring in a new Disney+ teen rom-com movie, Prom Pact (which is a working title.)

According to Deadline, the Disney+ film comes from Julie Bowen, star of ABC’s signature comedy Modern Family, and Melvin Mar, producer behind such Disney series as ABC’s Fresh off the Boat and Disney+’s Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., headlined by Lee.

Prom Pact is set at the height of prom season. Per Deadline:

High school senior Mandy Coleman (Lee) and her best friend and fellow outsider Ben (Manheim) are surrounded by over-the-top ’80s-themed Promposals. However, Mandy keeps her eyes focused on a different goal: her lifelong dream of attending Harvard. When she finds out her acceptance has been deferred, she is determined to do whatever she can do to get herself off the waitlist, even if that means asking for help from the one person she abhors – popular all-star jock Graham Lansing, whose father is a powerful senator and Harvard alum. Once Mandy becomes Graham’s tutor, she begins to realize there’s more to him than she thought and perhaps something more to life than Harvard.

The movie will be written by Anthony Lombardo and will be directed by Anya Adams (Fresh off the Boat).

Milo Manheim is best known for his role as Zed in the Disney Channel franchise, Zombies, as well as starring in The Conners and American Housewife, and as runner-up on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee is best known for her role on Disney Channel’s Andi Mack and the new Disney+ original Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Are you excited to see Milo Manheim and Peyton Elizabeth Lee set to star in a new Disney+ movie? Let us know in the comments below.