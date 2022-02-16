Disney Guest Claims Stranger’s Child Once Licked Their Shoulder

Ever since the pandemic began, some feel that Guests visiting the Most Magical Place on Earth are not being magical, or respectful to others. In fact, they have found more parties trying to cut in line as well others getting into fights while visiting the Parks.

But that’s not all because as social distancing as come to an end, some feel others are once again invading their personal space. One Guest even spoke out on how another Guest’s child once licked their shoulder because they were standing so close together.

A Disney World Guest is speaking out on an incident that occurred while visiting Magic Kingdom. “I was in line at one ride,” the Disney World Guest wrote, “and someone was holding their kid so close to me in line AND THE KID LICKED MY SHOULDER!!!!!”

They continued, “Please watch your children and not lick strangers shoulders, mine are clean but there are many who probably aren’t but that kid definitely got a mouthful of sunscreen.”

If you are visiting Walt Disney World in the near future, please be respectful to others.

We also want to note that Disney Cast Members and security officials are always at the theme parks in order to maintain a safe environment as much as possible. If you ever witness activity such as a fight or Guests acting inappropriately, or if you are ever concerned when visiting one of the Disney Parks, be sure to find the nearest Cast Member or report your issue with Guest Relations, located in each of the Disney Parks.

Have you ever experience something like this at a Disney Park? Let us know in the comments below.