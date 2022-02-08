Disneyland Gears Up For Return of Tram Service

While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic affected all of the Disney Parks and Resorts heavily, one o the greatest losses were the tram system that carried Guests into the Parks.

Clocking in at a whopping 644 days without service before returning to Walt Disney World, these parking lot trams were sorely missed by Guests. The tram service was suspended along with Walt Disney World’s and Disneyland’s closure in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Disneyland reopened back in April 2o21 after a historic 412-day closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Guests quickly noticed the absent Disneyland trams that used to take Guests from the Mickey & Friends and Pixar parking structures to the entrances for both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. Not having trams meant that Guests had to walk from the parking structure to the Parks and back again at the end of the night, which was about one mile each way.

Recently, A Guest spotted some trams covered with some type of protective netting, indicating they may be about to run again. No official return date has been specified by Disney but Guests are starting to spot more and more clues that the service is about to come back. A recent video posted to TikTok explained how passing through security has changed. See the TikTok from@disneywjoseph below:

new disneyland update this week! any guesses on when they’ll finally come back?? #disneyland

Another Guest posted the same thought on TikTok after entering the Park. See the video below from @pixeldustisaiah below:

They are prepping for the return!!! #disneytrams #disneyland #distok#distokfam #disneyparks #disney #disneyadult #disneyworld #dca#disneytiktok

Another Guest shared an image they took of security directions changing, possibly indicating the return of trams soon. See the Reddit post from u/bigredengr below:

Security checkpoint reversed directions tonight…

A few in the comments shared their excitement at the thought of this service returning, with one of them calling it “tramtastic!”. While these videos and photos are no official confirmations, it is exciting to see Disney possibly getting ready for the return of its tram system in the near future. Last year, Disney announced that trams would be making a return at some point this year so we can only hope they are coming back soon.

Have you missed using the tram service at Disneyland? Let us know in the comments below.

