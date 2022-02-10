Several Key Attractions Will Be Missing Next Month at Disney

When visiting any of the Disney Parks or Resorts, you will always find something magical going on. From limited-time shows and parades to brand new rides and attractions, there’s always something fun to look forward to.

Unfortunately, this means that sometimes attractions will not be operational during your trip, meaning you’ll have to wait until next time to experience it. We’ve compiled a list of every attraction at Disneyland in Southern California that will be closing for refurbishment thanks to Disneyland’s official calender, making your planning a little bit easier.

Disneyland

The following attractions will be closed for refurbishment during the month of March at Disneyland:

Disneyland Monorail

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Matterhorn Bobsleds

Sailing Ship Columbia

Splash Mountain

Tarzan’s Treehouse™

Matterhorn Bobsleds is expected to reopen on March 5th. The iconic Disneyland Monorail will be reopening later in the week on March 7 after a short refurbishment. Splash Mountain, the beloved flume-style water ride is expected to reopen after its annual refurb on March 8. Unfortunately, on the same day, the Indiana Jones Adventure will be closing for a refurbishment.

The good news is that the ride will only be closed a few days, opening back up on March 12. Check Out our ultimate guide here and more on the Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland below:

An Ancient Legend

Follow Indy’s footsteps into the crumbling Temple of the Forbidden Eye past intricate booby traps. Inspect carvings and frescos that tell the story of Mara, a powerful deity who promises great treasures—and vengeance to those foolish enough to gaze into its all-seeing eyes. Brave Unimaginable Perils

Board a rugged troop transport and enter the Chamber of Destiny. Confront inconceivable dangers, like precarious precipices over molten lava, screaming mummies, swarms of giant insects, spear-throwing wraiths, collapsing bridges, slithering snakes—and a massive rolling boulder. If you find yourself in jeopardy, only one man is brave enough—or crazy enough—to save you… Dr. Jones! March 14 marks the closure of one of the most iconic Disney attractions ever, Pirates of the Caribbean. The world-famous dark ride that features a rambunctious collection of animatronic pirates, as well as Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) himself, will be closed from the middle of March throughout the rest of the month.

Disneyland California Adventure

The following attractions will be closed for refurbishment during the month of March at Disneyland California Adventure:

Grizzly River Run

The Little Mermaid ~ Ariel’s Undersea Adventure

March 4 marks the reopening of The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure with Grizzly River Run remaining closed for the rest of the month. Disneyland states that the ride is expedted to reopen in the Spring of this year. More on the attraction below:

Ride the Wild Waters Strap into a circular 8-person raft and drift along a lazy river, passing the rusty remnants of an old mining company. Rumble up to the top of the mountain and brace yourself for an exhilarating descent down Grizzly River on a wild river ride. Bob and spin through the raging current. Careen through a craggy mountain cavern. Plummet down a perilous bedrock slope. Ease your way back to base camp, but not before navigating waters overrun with gushing geysers.

The Legend of Grizzly Peak The majestic grizzly bear is the symbol of California—land of towering peaks, giant trees and thundering waterfalls. As you make your way towards the debarkation point, look for the distinctive bear profile at the top of the mountain. According to early folklore, Grizzly Peak was once a giant bear named Oo-soo’-ma-te, whom A-ha-le the Coyote transformed into stone to watch over and protect the mountain. Listen closely and you may hear the great bear’s spirit roaring along the river!

Are you visiting Disneyland in the month of March? Let us know in the comments below.

