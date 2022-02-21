When Walt Disney World reopened in July 2020 after a months-long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Guests visiting the Florida theme parks needed to make a theme park reservation and could only visit one Park per day. These new protocols were put into place to keep Guests and Cast Members safe, and to help monitor capacity at the theme parks as the Resort operated throughout the ongoing pandemic.

The good news was that beginning in January 2021, the popular Park Hopping option was brought back to Disney World, but with the caveat that Guests can only Park Hop starting at 2 p.m.

Now, we are a year into the new Park Hopping system and Guests are not happy with it.

Disney World fans are taking to social media to beg the theme parks to bring back “normal” Park Hopping because waiting until 2 p.m. to be able to Park Hop is not ideal.

Coasters and Brews Tweeted:

MAKE DISNEY PARK HOPPING GREAT AGAIN (2 pm rule sucks)

And Bill Neville Tweeted out:

It’s time to get rid of the Disney park hopping after 2pm thing. Leave the reservation system if you want, but let people hop however they please.

Another Disney fan, who goes by Lady of Time Cosplay, Tweeted out how they feel about the Park Hopping system:

How much longer is Disney gonna keep the park reservation and no park hopping til later in the day thing because I really hate both tbh.

Although Walt Disney World is continuing to bring back pre-pandemic offerings, it is clear that Guests miss the old Park Hopping days and would love to see Disney do away with the 2 p.m. restriction.

What do you think? Would you like to see Disney drop the 2 p.m. restriction on Park Hopping or do you not mind it? Let us know in the comments below.

