Covered Disney Ship on Display as Attraction Shuts Down

Disneyland Paris had a few attractions closed today for refurbishment. Both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney World Studios Park are currently undergoing some big changes. The 30th anniversary is around the corner for Disneyland Paris Resort, which is why so many of the attractions, the classic Disneyland Hotel, and full-on lands such as Fantasyland are being updated. Even Sleeping Beauty Castle has seen a big change.

At the moment, these are the attractions that are currently closed down at Disneyland Park.

Les Mystères du Nautilus

Alice’s Curious Labyrinth

La Tanière du Dragon

“it’s a small world”

Rustler Roundup Shootin’ Gallery

Pirates of the Caribbean

Le Carrousel de Lancelot

Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing

As well as the shows and parades currently not performing:

Disney Illuminations

Lion King Rhythms of the Pride Lands

Disney Junior Dream Factory

Frozen: A Musical Invitation

The Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing will see the biggest shutdown, and although we do not yet know when the riverboats will set sail with Guests once again, we can see that the closure will last through to March at the earliest. Disneyland Paris has not updated their calendar past then at this time.

Now, thanks to DLP Report (@DLPReport) we can see that the Mark Twain Riverboat from Frontierland has finally left the dry down as the Molly Brown will head in for refurbishment. Now, Guests can look at a tarp-covered Mark Twain boat. It is not certain where the boat will go and if Disney plans to leave it exposed to Guests during the entire refurbishment.

And here is the Mark Twain from Frontierland, temporarily out of dry dock to leave room for the Molly Brown refurbishment

From the looks of it, we cannot tell if the Mark Twain has had any major changes made to it just yet.

Disney describes the attraction as:

Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing: A New Perspective on Frontierland

Take to the water in one of two majestic 19th Century-style paddleboats, Mark Twain and Molly Brown, and navigate Rivers of the Far West at Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing. On your journey you’ll take in a whole new view of Big Thunder Mountain and Wilderness Island, witnessing cascading waterfalls along the way. Plus you may even spy some smugglers’ caves.

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary just months away. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

