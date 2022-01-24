Huge Element of Upcoming ‘Guardians’ Ride Officially Begins Installation

Construction is continuing on the highly anticipated attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind!, which will debut at EPCOT this summer. The upcoming roller coaster will be family-friendly and will offer exciting thrills with an innovative ride vehicle that offers 360-degree motion for riders.

As we inch closer to the grand-opening, Disney is now installing one of the biggest aspects of the ride — the Nova Corps Starblaster ship!

For starters, if you are not familiar, the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind! coaster will use a “first of its kind” ride system to send Guests in multiple directions while traveling at high speeds. Disney Park Blog described the innovative technology for this new attraction as:

The Omnicoaster is a first- of-its-kind programmable roller coaster ride system, where guests can be rotated along the ride track in any direction while traveling at high speeds. The Omnicoaster name builds upon the tradition of the Omnimover ride system in which Walt Disney Imagineers are able to turn guests in any direction and focus their attention on a specific scene or element.

Now, as we inch closer to summer 2022, which is when Disney plans on debuting the ride to Guests, construction work is moving at incredible speed. In fact, Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley just shared that the installation of the Nova Corps Starblaster ship has begun!

Riddley shared the news to Instagram by writing:

A new year brings continued progress at EPCOT. Today I’m excited to share our team has started the installation of the Nova Corps Starblaster ship that will mark the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind entrance at EPCOT. Over the coming weeks we’ll be assembling the 51-foot-tall ship, adding finishing details and tying in the landing pad area that surrounds the ship. Swipe for a teaser photo and concept art of the cockpit that’ll be going in soon! Once complete, this ship will be the signature icon of the Wonders of Xandar pavilion and immediately establish the Xandarian storyline guests will discover inside this new attraction. Plus, the bold blue and gold colors will make this a stunning new addition to World Discovery. We can’t wait to share more details as we bring the first-ever, full-size Nova Corps ship to life here at EPCOT (and you can join along and watch from the monorail too!).

We cannot wait to see the final outcome of the Nova Corps Starblaster ship and can’t wait for the day we finally get to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind!.

Are you excited to see this milestone finally hit? Will you be riding Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind when it debuts?

