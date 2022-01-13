Disney Hotel Tears Off Roof During Extensive Refurbishment Demolition

In just a few short months, Disneyland Paris will join Walt Disney World Resort on the anniversary train, and lots of changes are happening because of it.

On March 6, Disneyland Paris will be turning 30 years old and Guests cannot wait! There has already been stunning promo put out for the event and the Annual Passholder party for the dedication event sold out in hours. We have been seeing a lot of refurbishments take place on Disneyland Paris property including the massive refurbishment of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The Disneyland Hotel has also remained closed for quite some time as the hotel is receiving a large refurbishment. At Disneyland Paris Resort, the Disneyland Hotel is one that Guests cannot get enough of. It is the flagship Resort of the Disney Paris Resort, and is currently receiving some upgrades described by Disney as:

A royal renovation

The Disneyland Hotel will be transformed into a fairy tale kingdom fit for our beloved Disney Princesses and Princes. From classics like Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty, to more recent hits like Frozen and Tangled. Expect refined, storytelling décor and magical touches that will surprise and delight the whole family, as only Disneyland Paris can do.

That being said, the changes are not only happening inside the hotel, but on the exterior as well. We had reported that the lighting was being replaced last year and now, the facade is seeing some big changes including a removed roof to add new shingles, giving the Resort an extra pop!

DLP Report (@DLPReport) shared photos of the ongoing construction.

The Disneyland Hotel facade refurbishment is moving forward, with work on an entire section:

Since the hotel is being refurbished, right now, a great option is to stay at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel or Disney’s Newport Bay Club!

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary just months away. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over!

