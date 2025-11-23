Major EPCOT and Magic Kingdom Rides Go Dark Just as Thanksgiving Crowds Arrive

Thanksgiving week at Walt Disney World is no joke. The crowds roll in fast, the wait times balloon, and every small operational change can ripple through an entire park. With several major attractions and key areas closed right as one of the busiest travel weeks of the year begins, guests should expect some very noticeable shifts in how people move around the parks.

Think of this as your Thanksgiving Week crowd-flow guide—what’s down, what it means, and how to navigate the surge like a pro.

Magic Kingdom: Fewer Headliners Means Heavier Pressure Elsewhere

Magic Kingdom is already the busiest park during Thanksgiving week, and losing multiple guest-absorbing attractions only concentrates crowds further.

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin being down until next year removes one of Tomorrowland’s biggest people-eaters. Normally, this ride helps soak up families and keep the center of the park moving. Without it, expect Space Mountain, Astro Orbiter, and PeopleMover to feel the strain, especially in the mornings.

Meanwhile, the permanent closures of Tom Sawyer Island, the Liberty Square Riverboat, and the entire Rivers of America area remove a huge chunk of capacity. These walk-around spaces are usually a relief valve for families needing a breather between rides. Their absence funnels guests back into narrow walkways in Frontierland and Liberty Square right when the park is at its busiest.

And then there’s Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, still shuttered during its yearlong refurbishment, though it has begun testing. Losing a major coaster during a peak week shifts thrill-seekers toward Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and TRON Lightcycle / Run, which will already see heavy Lightning Lane and standby demand.

Thanksgiving takeaway: Expect the hub, Fantasyland, and Tomorrowland to feel extra tight. Rope dropping and late-night touring become even more important with Big Thunder out of the picture.

Animal Kingdom: Major Sections Closed, Guests Redirected

Animal Kingdom is facing a quiet but significant capacity crunch. With Kali River Rapids still down and Harambe Market closed for refurbishment, the park loses both an attraction and a high-volume dining area that typically absorbs lunchtime crowds.

But the biggest hit comes from the ongoing demolition of DinoLand U.S.A., with its attractions and play spaces now gone as Disney prepares to open the Tropical Americas area. This used to be a reliable mid-day escape for younger kids. Without it, families gravitate even more heavily toward Kilimanjaro Safaris, Expedition Everest, and Na’vi River Journey.

Thanksgiving takeaway: Mornings will be intense, and with fewer ways to disperse, guests tend to cluster in Pandora and Africa. If you love Flight of Passage, aim for the very end of the night.

Hollywood Studios: Several Indoor Attractions Missing During a Weather-Sensitive Week

Hollywood Studios won’t be down an E-ticket coaster or dark ride, but the closures still matter—especially because Thanksgiving week often sees unpredictable weather.

The full shutdown of Animation Courtyard means no Star Wars Launch Bay, no Disney Jr. Play & Dance!, and no meet-and-greets in that area. These indoor experiences normally provide a buffer when storms roll in or families want non-ride entertainment.

Add in the permanent closures in Muppets Courtyard, and you have significantly fewer low-stress, climate-controlled options for high-capacity crowd absorption.

Thanksgiving takeaway: With fewer shows and indoor holding areas, more guests will converge on Toy Story Land and Galaxy’s Edge. Expect heavy afternoon bottlenecks.

Blizzard Beach & Resorts: Small But Noticeable Impacts

While not an E-ticket attraction, Blizzard Beach being down funnels all water-park-inclined guests to Typhoon Lagoon, increasing crowd levels there—especially on warmer Thanksgiving afternoons.

Resort pool closures (Saratoga Springs, Old Key West, and Animal Kingdom Lodge slides) also subtly shift leisure crowds into the parks earlier in the day than usual.

Thanksgiving takeaway: Water-park fans have fewer options, meaning parks may see a small but meaningful afternoon surge on warm days.

How These Closures Change Your Thanksgiving Strategy

Here’s your quick guide to staying ahead of the swell:

1. Expect pressure on second-tier attractions

With headliners missing, rides like Pirates, Peter Pan, Toy Story Mania, and Everest may see higher-than-normal spillover crowds.

2. Treat showtimes as crowd-control tools

Shows like Festival of the Lion King, Finding Nemo, and Indiana Jones Stunt Spectacular become even more valuable in a week with reduced capacity elsewhere.

3. Use evenings wisely

Thanksgiving week always favors late-night touring, but with capacity being pushed, nighttime becomes almost essential—especially at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT.

4. Plan for heavier walkways

With Tom Sawyer Island and other large spaces closed, expect slower foot traffic. Build in extra time for transitions between lands.

5. Watch Lightning Lane availability closely

With fewer big attractions open, return times may run out faster. Book early and check often.

Final Word for Thanksgiving Week Travelers

Disney didn’t intentionally set up Thanksgiving visitors for a tougher trip, but losing this many attractions at once—especially crowd-soakers—is going to reshape the flow of every park. With smart planning, flexible timing, and a little strategy, you’ll stay ahead of the chaos and still have an amazing holiday week in the parks.