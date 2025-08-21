Disney Officially Cuts 1972 Elements From Magic Kingdom

If you’ve walked through Tomorrowland recently, you might have noticed something missing.

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin closed earlier this month, ending its decades-long run at Magic Kingdom. For many fans, the ride was a nostalgic staple—a quirky mix of spinning ride vehicles and blaster targets that felt more retro than futuristic.

But now, Disney has officially revealed a first look at the attraction’s transformation, and it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest updates in Tomorrowland in years.

A New Mission for Space Rangers

Disney has confirmed that the ride isn’t just getting a fresh coat of paint—it’s being reimagined from the ground up. The overhaul will introduce new story elements, updated technology, and interactive features that aim to bring the world of Buzz Lightyear into sharper focus.

Imagineers, working alongside Pixar, have even introduced a brand-new character: “Buddy,” a cheerful robot designed to prepare riders for their mission. Buddy will help guests with system checks, offer encouragement, and give them a chance to test out their aim before blasting off into battle against Emperor Zurg.

Sleek New Ride Vehicles

One of the biggest changes is the ride vehicles themselves. The original cars dated all the way back to 1972, recycled from the long-gone Delta Dreamflight attraction. Now, those old cruisers are out, and brand-new Star Command–inspired ships are in. The updated vehicles are brighter, sharper, and packed with tech. Each one comes equipped with video monitors that display real-time scores and other features, making the competitive element of the ride even more exciting.

Here’s a look at the new Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin vehicle now featuring handheld blasters and a digital screen with unlimited high scores. Go crazy, folks. Goodbye 999,999. pic.twitter.com/HmZILH8kmS — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 21, 2025

Upgraded Blasters and Targets

For years, one of the most common complaints about Space Ranger Spin was the clunky, fixed blasters that made aiming a shot almost impossible. Disney is addressing that by swapping them out for handheld blasters with better accuracy, complete with vibration, lighting, and sound effects. Even better, the new design includes an “always-on” laser, so riders won’t have to guess where their shots are landing.

The iconic Z targets scattered throughout the attraction are also getting a makeover. Instead of the static versions guests are used to, the targets will now light up and react when hit, adding another layer of fun and strategy to the game.

What Fans Can Expect Next

With all of these enhancements—new scenes, a fresh character, redesigned ride vehicles, handheld blasters, and interactive targets—this feels less like a refurbishment and more like an entirely new Buzz Lightyear ride.

Disney has said the attraction will reopen next year, giving Imagineers the time they need to test gameplay and fine-tune the details. For longtime fans, it’s bittersweet to say goodbye to the original Space Ranger Spin. But if these updates deliver what Disney promises, this could quickly become a must-do ride in Tomorrowland once again.