New Permit Reveals Disney’s Big Plans for Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, one of Magic Kingdom’s most iconic (and sometimes divisive) attractions, is officially heading for a major overhaul—and we now have the paperwork to prove it.

Walt Disney Imagineering just filed a new permit for “electrical work” at 1305 Monorail Way, which directly corresponds to the Tomorrowland home of Space Ranger Spin. If you’ve ever aimed your blaster in frustration wondering where the laser was pointing, get ready: change is finally on the horizon.

The permit, approved on June 2, 2025, and contracted through Central Florida’s Elite A/V System Inc., adds fuel to the already swirling speculation surrounding the ride’s massive revamp. It’s the latest sign that Disney is making big moves to bring the experience up to modern standards—and if what’s already been confirmed is any indication, it’s going to be a total transformation.

A Long-Awaited Overhaul for a Ride Stuck in Time

Let’s be honest. While many fans have fond childhood memories of blasting Zurg and spinning through Tomorrowland, others have long been calling for an update. Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin has been operating since 1998 and still uses the same basic ride system and layout that dates all the way back to the “If You Had Wings” attraction from 1972. That’s over 50 years of the same ride track. No wonder it’s ready for a next-gen tune-up.

Disney confirmed earlier this year that the attraction would close in August and reopen in 2026 with a host of new features. And while Disney hasn’t revealed exact closure dates yet, the new permit confirms that work is ramping up—and the transformation will go well beyond a few blinking lights.

What’s Actually Changing?

Quite a bit. The updated version of Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin is bringing in all-new technology and some never-before-seen enhancements. Here’s what we know so far:

New Scene & New Character : Say hello to Buddy, a cheerful robot created by Disney Imagineering and Pixar. He’ll greet guests at the beginning of the ride, getting them ready for their mission with some fun interactivity and “final system checks.” Think of him as your upbeat launch assistant before you blast off to battle Zurg.

New Ride Vehicles : The classic star cruisers are getting a total makeover, with new Star Command-inspired color schemes and built-in video monitors to track your progress and score in real time. It’s a big leap from the mostly static vehicles currently in use.

Handheld Blasters (Finally!) : One of the biggest frustrations with the current version of the ride is the fixed blasters that are difficult for younger guests to aim. That’s all changing. The updated ride will feature handheld blasters with improved aim, two-color laser beams, and new effects like lighting, sound, and vibrations. No more guessing where you’re shooting.

Interactive Targets : Those classic Z-shaped targets? They’re getting a major glow-up. Imagineers are replacing them with upgraded tech that lights up and reacts when hit. That means more satisfying hits and a much more immersive game experience overall.

Playtesting and Fine-Tuning: According to Imagineering creative director Justin DeTolla, recent playtests were a huge success. Guests and Imagineers alike were able to test out new blasters, target features, and scoring systems—and it sounds like the energy around the project is sky-high.

Why It Matters

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin is more than just another ride—it’s a staple of Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland and one of the few interactive attractions that lets guests of all ages feel like part of the action. While it’s been fun in its own way, the tech has fallen behind. Compared to the versions of the ride in places like Shanghai Disneyland (Buzz Lightyear Planet Rescue) or even Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle! in Hong Kong, the Magic Kingdom version has started to feel like it’s stuck in the past.

This overhaul is Disney’s way of bringing the ride into the future—without losing the heart of what made it special in the first place. And with Tron Lightcycle / Run now open next door, Tomorrowland is slowly shaping up to feel like a land truly about the future again.

Don’t Wait Too Long

As of now, Disney’s official calendar shows the ride operating through at least August 4. That could change any day, so if you’re hoping to catch one last spin on the original version before the big changes hit, the clock is ticking. Once the work begins, it’s going to be lights out until 2026.

Between the permit filing and the confirmed upgrades, it’s clear that Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin is entering a bold new chapter—and fans should be watching closely. If the new tech lives up to the hype, this could be one of the most exciting Tomorrowland makeovers in years.

