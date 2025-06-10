VIDEO: Disney World Guest Strips Down, Goes Swimming Inside Theme Park

A group of guests broke one of the cardinal rules at Walt Disney World.

It’s crucial that guests follow the rules while inside the Walt Disney World Resort, as this not only ensures their own safety but also the safety of others and the parks themselves. Whether guests are riding Haunted Mansion or simply standing in line for an ice-cold Mickey Bar, they are asked to be kind, courteous, and, most of all, not enter any unwanted areas at the parks.

Most guests abide by the rules, but there are always a few troublemakers.

A shocking new video shows a group of guests cooling off inside the small fountain inside EPCOT’s World Showcase. At least four guests can be seen stepping into the fountain, one of whom got knee-deep in the water. The two men in the front were barefoot, indicating they took off their socks and shoes before hopping in.

The video was captured and shared on TikTok by ktrippe.

The fountain is located in EPCOT’s France Pavilion, just in front of locations like Chefs de France and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.

This fountain has become a pretty notorious spot at Walt Disney World, with several other instances occurring over the last few months. For some unknown reason, guests seem drawn to the fountain. Maybe it’s the heat, or maybe it’s the crispness of the water, but in neither case are guests allowed to jump in for a swim.

Back in 2023, a pair of adults traveling with a dance team could be seen fully submerged in the fountain water, seemingly cooling off from a hot day at EPCOT. The video went viral on places like TikTok and Twitter, prompting the team’s studio to release a statement regarding the incident.

Disney World clearly states that guests are to remain out of restricted areas, including the manmade waterways, canals, lakes, pools, and fountains inside the resort. Doing anything to skirt around these rules and regulations could result in removal from the parks or a complete ban from resort property.

Another infamous video showed a guest jumping off a bridge into EPCOT’s waterway. The video went viral when it was originally shared, most likely landing the individual in serious trouble. The stint was reportedly part of a bet.

