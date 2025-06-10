Disney World Introduces Unprecedented 45% Discount 2 Years Later at Magic Kingdom

Guests can save big on one of Disney World’s most unique experiences.

Related: Hundreds Stand Up to Disney After Permanent Closure Announcement

Visiting Walt Disney World can be a magical way to vacation, but it can also prove to be quite daunting. Given the sheer size of the resort and its four theme parks, planning a trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth” can be overwhelming, even for Disney World veterans.

Thankfully, we have tons of guides that are designed to help your day at Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT go as smoothly as possible. One of the biggest hurdles of a Disney World vacation is the cost, which has continued to inflate with each passing year.

From ticket prices to hotel rooms and food, travelers should expect to spend thousands on their trips. Luckily, there are certain ways to save big. Guests can currently take advantage of free admission to Disney World’s two water parks, Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach.

Disney World’s latest discount involves one of the resort’s most unique souvenirs.

Disney World Discounts TRON Identity Program

Walt Disney World has announced a hefty new discount on its TRON Identity Program at the Magic Kingdom. This special experience allows guests to digitize themselves and create a custom TRON figurine with their likeness. The process is similar to the one found at Pandora—The World of Avatar, where guests can create their own Na’vi figure.

Historically, the TRON Identity Program has been priced at $89.99, but this new discount shaves it down to $50, a 45% discount. Disney states that this offer is for a limited time only, meaning guests wanting to create their own TRON figures better do so sooner rather than later.

Beyond the attraction’s opening day, there has been little noticeable demand for Disney’s TRON Identity Program. It’s rare to see an individual take part in the experience, let alone a line of people, so we assume the new discount is there to encourage guests who were on the fence about spending $90 on an action figure.

Guests can find the TRON Identity Program inside the gift shop connected to Space Mountain.

Related: Furious Guests Cancel Trips to Disney World After Latest Announcement, “Huge Mistake”

TRON Lightcycle / Run officially opened at Magic Kingdom in 2023, serving as one of the biggest expansions to Tomorrowland in the park’s entire history. The thrill ride is located just beyond Space Mountain, arguably the most iconic of Disney’s roller coasters.

Featuring an intense launch and several steep twists, turns, and drops, TRON Lightcycle / Run is definitely a step (or two) above Disney’s classic coasters like Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. TRON is most comparable to Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, each having a high-speed launch.

However, part of what makes TRON feel so intense is the attraction’s roller coaster cars themselves. Instead of seats, riders are strapped in face-forward into motorcycle-like cars. This makes the ride feel more intense and helps make the experience more immersive, giving guests an idea of what it would be like to drive a Lightcycle.

Do you enjoy riding Tron Lightcycle / Run? What is your favorite roller coaster at Disney World?