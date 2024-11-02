Every Disney World Theme Park Ranked Biggest To Smallest

Is bigger always better? Join us as we explore how each of Walt Disney World’s four theme parks compares to one another.

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There truly is a lot of magic and fun to be found at the Walt Disney World Resort, AKA “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Since the Magic Kingdom first opened its doors in 1971, Walt Disney World has continued to innovate and excite, with Disney consistently announcing new rides, attractions, and immersive experiences for its original Florida theme park.

This is especially true as fans look ahead to the near future, with several large expansions set to begin construction in 2025. This list includes projects like Disney’s DinoLand U.S.A. overhaul and the new Monsters Inc. land coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Of course, fans have a lot to enjoy right now, with each of Disney World’s four theme parks filled to the brim with exciting and imaginative experiences.

However, what would these four theme parks look like if you removed all of the magic and only focused on the size of each park? The answer may surprise you.

Magic Kingdom

Coming in at the smallest theme park at Walt Disney World is Magic Kingdom. While Magic Kingdom may be Disney’s most iconic, most popular, and most famous theme park of all time, this destination is actually relatively small when compared to the rest of the Orlando Resort.

In total, Magic Kingdom spans roughly 107 acres, though these acres are packed incredibly tight with rides, attractions, restaurants, and shows. There are currently a total of 33 unique attractions to experience at Magic Kingdom, ranging from thrilling roller coasters like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad to classic dark rides like Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean.

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Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Hollywood Studios ranks third in terms of size, coming in slightly above Magic Kingdom at 135 acres. These acres are noticeably less stuffed than those at Magic Kingdom, but Hollywood Studios makes up for this in droves with its atmosphere and general vibes.

Few sights at Walt Disney World compare to walking down Sunset Boulevard at night and taking in all of the glowing neon signage and the terrifying Twilight Zone Tower of Terror looming in the distance with its distinctive dark purple hues.

Hollywood Studios also features some of the most detailed and unique exterior work at the entire Walt Disney World Resort. From Roger Rabbit Easter Eggs to clues hidden under mats by The Muppets, there are a ton of details to soak in during a day at Hollywood Studios.

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EPCOT

In second place is EPCOT, which stands well above both Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios at 305 acres. This large bump in size makes sense considering that EPCOT has essentially two halves: World Showcase and the rest of the park.

During their day (or night) at EPCOT, guests are encouraged to explore the limitless possibilities of the world and the future. Several breathtaking new attractions have opened at the park in recent years, adding to the fun.

In 2022, EPCOT received its first ever roller coater in the form of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. While there is certainly room for debate about whether or not a Marvel attraction fits in EPCOT, it’s hard to deny just how impressive and fun Cosmic Rewind is, with many guests considering it Disney’s best roller coaster ever.

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Disney’s Animal Kingdom

In first place is Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which is a massive 500 acres. While guests may have assumed Animal Kingdom was large, the fact that it is 200 acres larger than EPCOT may come as a surprise.

It’s important to remember that Animal Kingdom is not only a theme park filled with rides and attractions but also a working habitat full of dozens of different types of animals.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom park, guests can get up close and personal with all kinds of animals, both real and fantastical. From the towering Yet animatronic tucked away inside Expedition Everest to the very real cheetahs, lions, and elephants living on a mini-African Savanna, guests are encouraged to learn not only about animals but also the countries and cultures they originate from.

Note: These figures are an estimation based on data from third-party sites.