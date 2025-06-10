Hundreds Stand Up to Disney After Permanent Closure Announcement

Hundreds of Disney fans have stood up to the House of Mouse after a permanent closure was announced last week–the latest in a string of changes sweeping the U.S. theme parks.

Most attention may be on the flagship Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida, with its transformation of Magic Kingdom, its final goodbye to Muppet*Vision 3D, and its overhaul of DinoLand U.S.A., but plenty is also happening over 3,000 miles away on the West Coast.

Walt’s original theme park, Disneyland Resort, is amid its 70th anniversary celebrations. With offerings like Wondrous Journey’s at Sleeping Beauty Castle, World of Color Happiness! in Disney California Adventure, and Paint The Night parade making its return, fans of the Anaheim parks have lots to experience this summer season.

But change is still afoot. The biggest of which is hitting Disney California Adventure Park, the sister park of the original 1955 park, Disneyland. There, Disney Experiences will officially double the size of its first Avengers Campus, adding two more attractions—Stark Flight Lab and Avengers Infinity Defense. And that’s not all.

Disney Experiences had already confirmed an Avatar franchise addition coming to California, and now that has been made a reality–but it comes at a cost. While the name of the land and its singular signature attraction have not yet been named, the Mouse House has confirmed that a classic dark ride will meet its fate and permanently close.

Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! can be found in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure. Based on the iconic 2001 Disney Pixar movie Monsters, Inc., the attraction was opened in 2006 as the replacement for the short-lived Superstar Limo. 20 years on, though, Disneyland guests will be forced to bid farewell to Mike Wazowski and James P. Sullivan as the Na’vi claim their ground.

The permanent closure announcement came out of a media event last week. In the Hyperion Theater in DCA, Disney revealed the major redesign plans, including the construction of a Coco (2017) attraction and new parking, esplanade, and walkway structures.

“The new area will also include designated shuttle and rideshare zones, security screening, and dedicated traffic access from Disney Way — improvements aimed at easing congestion and enhancing guest flow throughout the resort,” KTLA reported.

The transit additions come following the DisneylandForward project getting the green light in May 2024.

“Disneyland also revealed the future location of the Avatar-themed land, which will be built in the current Hollywood Backlot area of Disney California Adventure,” the report added. “To make way for the new land, Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! will permanently close in early 2026.”

In a separate report, the overview of the Avatar expansion was outlined. “Disney has only discussed a single new attraction for DCA’s Avatar land that promises action and thrills on the wide-open seas of Pandora,” the OC Register reported. “The innovative boat ride will take riders on a journey through a Pandoran rainforest glowing in luminescent blues, greens and purples.”

The singular (so far) attraction will seemingly be entirely original, considering the two attractions at Pandora–World of Avatar in Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Disney World do not subscribe to this description. Na’vi River Journey is water-based but extremely gentle, while Avatar Flight of Passage puts guests on the backs of the banshees.

The OC Register explained that Imagineering Portfolio Executive Creative Producer Emo O’Brien told the audience at the media event that the land will take guests to new locations, much like 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water did. The article relayed O’Brien’s sentiments: “This is going to be on a scale and level that is very much worthy of this incredible franchise.”

However, despite Disney’s enthusiasm, any change–and a big one like a permanent closure–is bound to draw ire from fans. The removal of Mike & Sully’s has spawned a Change.org petition that has already gained over a hundred signatures.

Started by Eden Whitney, the petition looks to stop Disney from erasing the Monsters, Inc.-themed attraction.

“While innovations are important, we must not overlook the sentimental value and happiness the current attractions bring to visitors, particularly those like Monsters Inc. that resonate deeply with our childhood memories and family traditions,” the petition reads. “The joy, laughter, and nostalgia this ride ignites are irreplaceable and play a significant role in the Disneyland experience.”

The changes made across the theme park portfolio have been recognized by Disney in recent months. At the end of 2024, Disney Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro (who is pegged to replace Bob Iger as CEO) told crowds at INBOUND festival that Disney has the next generation in mind, but admits it does not always get it right.

“It’s crucial for us to stand together and express our desire to keep the beloved Monsters Inc. ride as part of Disney California Adventure Park,” the petition adds. “By saving this ride, we honor the memories, laughter, and pure joy it has gifted to countless families and, most importantly, preserve a piece of magic for future generations.”

At the time of publication, the petition has 116 signatures, with comments on the page echoing Whitney’s statement. One comment from Beckett expressed concern that Disney is just replacing things instead of adding new experiences.

“We should be adding rides, not changing them. When Bugs land was changed, they got rid of 4 different rides. They need to add more. Almost all rides have been changed,” the comment reads. “Let’s add [an Avatar] land, not take another thing down, and make it. We need more rides, not new ones.”

While there is no closing date for Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!, it will likely come after the Christmas and New Year’s rush early next year.

How do you feel about this change to Disneyland Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!