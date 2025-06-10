Furious Guests Cancel Trips to Disney World After Latest Announcement, “Huge Mistake”

Not everyone is excited about the big changes happening in Walt Disney World.

Change is a necessary part of any theme park, with Walt Disney World growing and evolving tremendously since it first opened its gates in 1971. Over the last several decades, guests have watched new rides and attractions open at the parks, along with new restaurants, shows, hotels, and shopping locations.

Guests have also witnessed the actual operations of Disney World change, with additional services like Lightning Lane fundamentally altering how visitors interact with the resort’s four theme parks.

However, changes also appear in the form of ride and attraction closures, of which there have been dozens. From classic dark rides like Horizons and World of Motion to the more recent closure of Splash Mountain, guests have seen a lot leave the parks, too.

Currently, Disney World sits on the cusp of one of its most transformational periods ever, with an unprecedented number of attractions set to close. Some of these closures are quite controversial, prompting some to claim they are cancelling their trips entirely.

Guests Cancelling Their Disney Trips Due to Upcoming Closures

Disney officially announced in the summer of 2025 that Tom Sawyer Island, Liberty Square Riverboat, and Rivers of America would be closing at the Magic Kingdom. All three experiences will close for good on July 7, 2025, to make way for a big new Cars-themed expansion.

This new expansion will feature several attractions, namely an off-roading racing thrill ride similar to Disneyland’s Radiator Springs Racers.

While exciting, a decent chunk of guests are upset by the loss of Tom Sawyer Island, Liberty Square Riverboat, and the Rivers of America as a whole, as each experience has been a part of Magic Kingdom for decades. Not only are these experiences something guests can enjoy while visiting the park, but each has also shaped Magic Kingdom’s geography. The Rivers of America divide Magic Kingdom into sections, separating parts of Frontierland, Adventureland, and Liberty Square.

The very thought of losing such classic and iconic parts of Disney’s original Florida theme park was enough to get fans riled up, with some claiming they are cancelling future trips outright.

“Canceling my trip in October and sadly, will never visit that park again,” stated one fan.

“More wiping out of the Walt Disney era,” one disgruntled fan said. “I’m disgusted with current leadership of Disney Corp. I’m done with them. Still love classic Disney, but I’ve lost all interest in anything about current “Disney” (parks , movies, streaming). They are not part of my world anymore.”

The new Cars-inspired area is called Piston Peak and appears to have been inspired by the various national parks around the United States. Along with the announcement, Disney shared a stylized map revealing what this new Piston Peak area will look like once open.

One fan wondered what Walt Disney himself would have to say about the decision, saying, “This is a HUGE mistake from Disney. Cartoon Cars will never last the test of time.”

There’s not an official opening timeline for Piston Peak, though if Disney World’s other projects are anything to go by, guests can expect the new area to take several years to complete.

Magic Kingdom is not the only park changing, as both Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom are also seeing classic locations get overhauled and rethemed. Animal Kingdom will eventually be home to a new land inspired by South America. This new area will feature attractions based on Encanto and Indiana Jones.

Hollywood Studios is getting a new land based on Monsters Inc., another Pixar property. Named Monstropolis, this new area of the park takes over the former location of Muppets Courtyard, another highly controversial decision.

What do you think of all the changes coming to Walt Disney World?