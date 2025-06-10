I Visit Disney World All the Time — And I Still Won’t Ride This One Attraction

As someone who visits Disney World more than the average guest, you’d think I’d have experienced every attraction at least once—especially the iconic rides tucked into EPCOT’s lineup. But there’s one ride I continue to skip, no matter how many times I walk past it in the World Discovery section: Mission: SPACE.

It’s not because I don’t love space-themed attractions. It’s not because I haven’t been curious. And it’s certainly not because it isn’t a well-crafted experience. The truth is simple: Mission: SPACE is just way too intense for most people—and for a lot of us, once we know what it really entails, we choose to sit this one out.

The Ride That Warns You Before You Even Board

You know an attraction is next-level intense when Disney actually gives you a choice between two different experiences. Mission: SPACE offers two “missions” to choose from: Orange and Green. The Orange Mission is the real beast—it’s the one that simulates a trip to Mars using a spinning centrifuge that creates actual G-forces similar to what astronauts feel during launch and reentry. Yeah, real G-forces. You’re locked in a tight capsule, face-to-face with your crewmates, as the entire pod spins and tilts in sync with a detailed storyline.

The Green Mission, on the other hand, is the “less intense” option. It doesn’t spin, but still gives guests the sense of traveling through space—this time just orbiting Earth. The simulator still moves, but in a way that’s more about gentle swoops and shifts rather than full-on spinning madness.

Sounds Cool… So What’s the Catch?

The Orange side of Mission: SPACE is infamous among Disney regulars. We’re not just talking “motion sickness” warnings like you get on most thrill rides. This ride is so intense that Disney installed throw-up bags inside every single pod. That’s not a joke. They are in plain view in front of your seat, and the Cast Members don’t try to hide the fact that people use them—frequently.

Some guests walk off with splitting headaches. Others feel queasy for hours afterward, unable to enjoy the rest of their EPCOT day. For those with any hint of motion sickness, inner ear issues, or even mild claustrophobia, this ride can be downright miserable. Even the safety warnings outside the attraction are a bit alarming, cautioning guests with high blood pressure, heart conditions, back or neck problems, and even just “sensitivity to motion” to stay away.

And even though I’ve tried just about every attraction at Disney—including Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, which is a wild, fast-spinning coaster—Mission: SPACE remains one of the few that truly seems to push human tolerance to the edge.

Not Just a One-Off Experience

It’s not like this is just my personal paranoia. Talk to enough Disney park fans and you’ll hear a common refrain: “I did it once, and never again.” The Orange Mission is often described as feeling like your insides are being compressed, and the tiny capsule you sit in doesn’t help much if you’re the least bit claustrophobic.

And while the Green Mission is technically milder, it still isn’t exactly a relaxing space cruise. It has its fans, but even that version of the ride leaves some guests a little uneasy—especially those who didn’t realize the capsule still moves, just not with the same centrifugal force.

Why Some Guests Just Keep Skipping It

When planning a Disney day, most guests are thinking about how to maximize the fun. That means avoiding anything that might derail your day. If you feel sick after a ride and have to sit out the next few hours—or worse, head back to your resort early—then was it worth it?

For families with kids, Mission: SPACE can be tricky too. The Green Mission has a minimum height requirement of 40 inches, and Orange requires 44 inches, but just being tall enough doesn’t mean a child will actually enjoy the ride. The visuals and enclosed space can feel overwhelming, and some kids walk away scared or disoriented.

So instead of taking the risk, many guests—including Disney veterans like myself—simply walk past Mission: SPACE and head toward something a little less nausea-inducing. And at a park like EPCOT, which now includes Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Test Track, Soarin’ Around the World, and plenty of amazing food options, it’s not like there’s a shortage of fun alternatives.

Final Verdict: Mission Skipped

Mission: SPACE is a fascinating ride from a technological standpoint. It gives you a rare peek into what astronauts may feel during launch, and if you’re someone who craves intensity and realism, it could absolutely be worth your time. But for many of us—even those who spend a lot of time at the parks—it’s just not something we want to do more than once… or ever again.

So if you’re planning your EPCOT day and wondering if you should take the leap, ask yourself: “Am I okay riding something that comes with built-in barf bags?” If the answer is no, there’s no shame in skipping it. There’s plenty more magic to be found just a few steps away.