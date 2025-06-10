Pedro Pascal Steps Away From Mandalorian Suit, “Wasn’t up for the Task”

For over five years, Pedro Pascal has assumed the role of the Mandalorian, the lone bounty hunter tasked with protecting Grogu, known to most audiences as “Baby Yoda.”

One of the key qualities of a Mandalorian in the Star Wars universe is that they do not show their face to others under any circumstances.

Din Djarin – the real name of the show’s eponymous Mandalorian – follows the same creed. For the most part, at least. Throughout most of The Mandalorian, his character remains fully suited in metal armor, apart from three occasions.

The first came in season one when he removed his helmet to allow the droid IG-11 to heal him in battle. The second occasion came in season two when he was forced to remove his helmet while disguised as a soldier to perform a facial scan. At the end of the same season, Mando removes his helmet for a third time to say a proper goodbye to Grogu as he departs for Jedi training with Luke Skywalker.

These are the only times we see Pedro Pascal’s face in the show, with the actor remaining masked for the majority of shots. In fact, fans were frustrated that he didn’t appear once in the third season of the show, with a face reveal for Mando reportedly scrapped from the finale. That means that the odds of us actually seeing Pascal on the screen once were next to zero, as Pascal has confirmed that while he previously attempted to wear the suit, it’s now rarely him in the Mandalorian suit on set.

Pedro Pascal Rarely, If Ever, Wears the Mandalorian Suit

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pascal confirmed that for “a lot” of The Mandalorian, somebody else now performs most of Mando’s physical movements while he provides a voiceover.

“There was an extended amount of experimentation, being in the suit for a lot of it,” he explained. “Frankly, my body wasn’t up for the task as far as, like, the four months of it. But I was in it. I was in it a significant amount, an elastic amount. But now we’ve figured it out, which is super cool.”

He went on to explain that stepping away from physically portraying the Mandalorian allows him to go away and pursue other projects during the show’s production. Pascal also denied ever scrutinizing his stand-in’s movements as Mando, admitting that “there are things that you have to let go of in terms of what can be an OCD level of attention to detail.”

Stunt performers Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder are typically credited as doubles for the character. Wayne – the grandson of famous actor John Wayne – was previously confirmed as portraying the Mandalorian physically in Star Tours – The Adventures Continue. “I am so proud to have been a part of this amazing project,” Wayne wrote on Instagram upon the debut of the ride’s Mandalorian sequence in 2024. “Star Tours was my mom’s favorite ride. She would be very proud to know that I earned a spot in the happiest place in the universe … Thank you Disneyland and STAR TOURS!!!”

With The Mandalorian & Grogu on the horizon, we’re hopeful that we’ll see Pascal pop up physically at least once in the movie. However, we’ll have to wait until 2026 to see if Mando continues to follow his creed.

Did you know that Pedro Pascal is rarely in the Mandalorian suit?