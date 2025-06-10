State of Florida Preparing for Major Disney World Infrastructure Redesign and Travel Changes

Some significant changes could be on the way for Walt Disney World and its surrounding areas.

It should come as no surprise that the streets and roadways that line and surround Walt Disney World are incredibly busy. Disney’s Orlando theme park resort is one of the leading vacation destinations, and Magic Kingdom is consistently ranked as the most popular theme park in the world.

As such, traffic can sometimes be a nightmare around and inside the Walt Disney World Resort.

Guests have several options for navigating Walt Disney World. The most popular option is the resort’s bus service, which takes guests to and from all four theme parks, resort hotels, and Disney Springs. Disney’s Monorail is a more scenic way to get around the resort, with round-trip service provided for Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and a handful of hotels.

Guests can also take to the skies with Disney’s Skyliner. The constantly-moving sky bucket transport system debuted in 2019, fundamentally changing how guests get to and from places like EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Pop Century Resort.

However, many choose to stay in their personal vehicles at Disney World, which comes with its own pros and cons. One of the biggest cons is having to navigate through endless traffic. While steps have been taken to decrease congestion, Walt Disney World may now be on the cusp of a big transformation thanks to the Florida government.

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) is preparing to implement significant roadway improvements around the Walt Disney World Resort.

The district is set to host a Design Engineering Forum for infrastructure projects involving the roads mentioned above. An interchange redesign for Buena Vista Drive and Western Way will be discussed, as will the widening of Western Way. This area connects to various resort hotels, Falcon’s Crossing, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park.

The CFTOD is specifically targeting Western Way and Buena Vista Drive, two locations notorious for heavy congestion and heavy traffic flow. The CFTOD labels the two projects as “critical infrastructure improvements.” A construction timeline has not been announced just yet.

This is hardly the only major change headed for Walt Disney World, with the resort set to begin work on a number of large-scale projects. These extend to Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom, each set to receive new lands, rides, attractions, and other locations.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all Walt Disney World news updates.