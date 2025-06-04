The End of ‘The Mandalorian’: ‘Star Wars’ Icon Addresses Cancellation

Since The Mandalorian and Grogu was announced as the next Star Wars installment hitting theaters, the question on every fan’s lips has been whether the show will continue on Disney+.

Since its 2019 debut, The Mandalorian has been a standout success for Disney+, revitalizing the Star Wars franchise with its blend of Western motifs and serialized storytelling. The inaugural season captivated audiences, introducing the enigmatic Din Djarin and the endearing Grogu, earning a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics lauded its fresh take on the galaxy far, far away, with some even claiming that it was the best Star Wars installment since Return of the Jedi.

Season 2 expanded the universe, integrating legacy characters like Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), which resonated with fans and critics alike. However, Season 3 shifted focus towards Mandalorian lore and the reclamation of Mandalore, leading to a more divisive reception. While some praised its ambition, others felt it deviated from the core dynamic between Din and Grogu. Despite this, the series maintained strong viewership, with enough hype to lead to a movie – one which some fear has usurped a potential Season 4 for the show.

Dave Filoni – the show’s executive producer, who also directed and wrote several episodes – has now addressed the rumors in an interview at the Saturn Awards. When asked by Entertainment Tonight’s Ash Crossan whether there will be another season of The Mandalorian, Filoni explained that “there’s so much spinning in the galaxy right now.”

Related: Tributes Pour in After ‘The Mandalorian’ Star Peacefully Passes in His Sleep

Refusing to confirm or deny rumors that Season 4 has been scrapped, he jokingly said, “You know me better than to commit to any one thing. No mind trick works on me.”

He added that he’s “excited” about the project they’re working on right now. “Obviously it’s going to be great with Jon [Favreau] at the helm,” Filoni said. “It’s going to be fantastic. And he’s so well studied in Star Wars now, it’s like he’s got a great shorthand, and I love collaborating with him. So, just excited to share the future of what we’re doing.”

Prior to the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Strikes – and the announcement that The Mandalorian would shift to the big screen – Jon Favreau confirmed that scripts were already written for Season 4 of the show. However, it was later reported that Lucasfilm rethought the project during the strikes, leading to the decision to greenlight a theatrical outing for Mando and Grogu.

A lot of that may come down to the fact that Season 3 of The Mandalorian failed to make the same impression on fans and critics as its predecessors. It currently boasts a Tomatometer score of 85% and an audience score of 51%. In comparison, season two has scores of 93% and 91%, while season one sits at 93% and 92%.

Related: Disney Park Suddenly Axes Popular Characters Without Warning

While very little has been announced about the film’s plot, it can be assumed that it will see Pedro Pascal return as The Mandalorian (AKA Din Djarin), and pick up where the show left off, with Din Djarin settled on the planet of Nevarro and working for the New Republic. Filming wrapped in December, and the film is currently slated for release on May 22, 2026, with Sigourney Weaver co-starring as Ward – a colonel and leader of the New Republic’s Adelphi Rangers – and Jeremy Allen White playing Rotta the Hutt, son of crime lord Jabba the Hutt. Jonny Coyne will also appear as an Imperial Warlord, leading a remaining faction of the Galactic Empire.

Are you excited for The Mandalorian & Grogu? Let us know in the comments!