New Liberty Square Change at Magic Kingdom Reignites Hope for Future

With Frontierland moving into a new chapter and Liberty Square’s Hall of Presidents stuck in limbo, an exciting update has been made to one of the Magic Kingdom’s popular destinations.

Liberty Square Location Changes Again

Nestled just steps from the Haunted Mansion in Liberty Square, Sleepy Hollow has long been a favorite spot for guests to indulge in magical snacks between attractions. Known for its picturesque view of Cinderella Castle and a menu that tempts both sweet and savory palates, this charming location has seen several updates in the last 12 months.

Last year, fans were taken aback when the beloved Fresh Fruit Waffle Sandwich disappeared from the Sleepy Hollow menu. The snack—which featured a waffle filled with chocolate-hazelnut spread, fresh berries, and banana—had earned cult-favorite status among Disney regulars. In its place came a modified offering: a classic Mickey-shaped waffle with berries, while bananas were only available as a separate order.

Then, two months later, a new item combining the berries and banana options became available at Sleepy Hollow, the Mickey Waffle with Chocolate-Hazelnut Spread, Bananas, Berries, and Whipped Cream brought a new twist to an old favorite. Though it wasn’t a replica of its predecessor, the treat was at least closer to the original offer. However, around the same time, Disney World also moved away from the giant circular waffles that made up their popular waffle sandwiches–a move which many were disappointed by.

Now, in a surprise–and welcome–update, it seems Disney has listened to guest desires and reinstated the circular waffle on the menu, meaning the iconic waffle sandwich is back in circulation. According to reports, including this one from Kenny the Pirate, the food item was returned yesterday, June 11, 2025.

“Starting today, June 11, 2025, both the waffle sandwiches have returned to the menu,” the outlet reported yesterday. “This includes the Sweet-and-Spicy Chicken Waffle Sandwich and the Fresh Fruit and Chocolate-Hazelnut Waffle Sandwich have returned.” The official menu for Sleepy Hollow can be viewed here.

Sleepy Hollow continues to offer a variety of snacks, from funnel cakes to hand-dipped corn dogs. Last year, it offered a Princess Tiana souvenir sipper—a special nod to the grand opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, just around the bend in Frontierland.

The change is positive in the way it shows that Disney is listening to feedback from guests, and as the parks in Central Florida enter a new era, guest critiques may be more important than ever.

Liberty Square and Frontierland Enter a New Era

While Sleepy Hollow delights guests with new snack offerings, big changes are also taking shape just across the way. Disney announced at D23 Expo 2024 that Liberty Square and Frontierland would transform as part of the ambitious land overhaul and “Beyond Big Thunder” project. This expansion will bring the Cars franchise–confirmed to be a land called Piston Peak National Park–to Magic Kingdom.

To make way for this immersive experience, Tom Sawyer Island, the Rivers of America, and the beloved Liberty Belle riverboat will sail off into the sunset on July 7, 2025. This shift has stirred passionate responses from fans who treasure Magic Kingdom’s historical charm and unique identity, but Disney has promised to make sure Piston Peak remains embedded in the American Frontier themeing by using a technique called “Parkitecture.”

The upcoming Cars-themed area isn’t the only new development coming to Walt Disney World Resort. As confirmed at D23, guests can look forward to Disney’s first suspended roller coaster set within a Monsters, Inc. land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. And after years of speculation, Disney Villains will finally have a home in Magic Kingdom, offering an entirely new realm for guests to explore.

And while these larger transformations continue to unfold, small yet heartfelt returns—like Sleepy Hollow’s returning waffle—remind guests of the magic in the details. So, the next time you’re strolling down Main Street, U.S.A., or enjoying the charm of Liberty Square, consider stopping by Sleepy Hollow for the iconic waffle sandwich.

