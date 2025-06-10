Disney World Permanently Eliminates 10 Acres of Theme Park Days After Tragic Closure

The curtain has officially closed on MuppetVision 3D—and in its place, a brand-new Pixar-themed experience is on the way. Starting tomorrow, visible construction kicks off at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as Imagineers prepare to transform Muppets Courtyard into an all-new Monsters Inc.-inspired land.

But if you think things are just getting started, think again: major behind-the-scenes work is already in motion, including a 10-acre construction site carved out of the Cast Member parking lot backstage.

MuppetVision’s Last Performance

Today, Cast Members were given a final showing of MuppetVision 3D, a sendoff for an attraction that has been part of Hollywood Studios since 1991. The beloved 3D film, hosted by Kermit, Fozzie, and the rest of the Muppet gang, is now officially closed, clearing the way for a complete overhaul of the surrounding area.

While Disney has not yet made a public splashy announcement, development is already quietly progressing. Evidence points to a major Pixar footprint being added to the park—with Monsters Inc. leading the charge.

Construction Zone: 10 Acres of Backstage Real Estate

Let’s talk scale. A sizable chunk of the Hollywood Studios Cast Member parking lot—around 10 acres—has already been walled off. This space, located directly behind Muppets Courtyard, will be central to the new development.

Satellite imagery and on-the-ground reports confirm that this area is no longer being used for Cast parking. In fact, Cast Members are now being directed to a temporary overflow area in the guest parking lot, suggesting the construction effort is ramping up fast.

It’s important to note that this 10-acre plot likely won’t be fully occupied by guest-facing attractions. Much of the space is expected to support construction logistics: equipment staging, storage, debris management, and project trailers.

The Door Vault Coaster: Monstropolis’s Star Attraction?

Based on available concept art and internal documents, the centerpiece of the new Monsters Inc. land is expected to be a high-energy “door vault” roller coaster. Inspired by the climactic chase scene from the 2001 film, the attraction will plunge riders into the chaotic world of flying doors and interdimensional travel.

Plans suggest that the coaster’s show building will stretch far beyond the current guest footprint, into the newly closed-off Cast parking zone. Interestingly, the ride’s entrance appears to be set back deep into the land, nearly aligning with the backstage area near Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

This kind of expansion would be significant—not just a retheme, but a true land extension into previously unused backstage territory.

What Else Could Be Coming?

While Disney is staying tight-lipped, the size of the land and the investment in infrastructure suggest more than just a single E-ticket ride. Expect to see themed dining and retail experiences, possibly interactive character encounters with Mike, Sulley, Boo, and Roz.

It remains to be seen if this land will absorb the entire Muppets Courtyard or connect further into the adjacent areas. With Rise of the Resistance so close, a new themed transition zone could also be in the works.

What’s Next for Hollywood Studios?

This Monsters Inc. project marks the latest evolution of Disney’s Hollywood Studios, a park that has transformed drastically in the past decade. With the addition of Galaxy’s Edge, Toy Story Land, and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the park has leaned heavily into IP-driven lands—and this new project continues that trend.

For fans of the Muppets, this may be a tough goodbye. While no official word has been given about relocating MuppetVision elsewhere, all signs point to the franchise taking a backseat in Florida for now.

For now, demolition and site prep will remain the name of the game. But with 10 acres already behind construction walls and the final MuppetVision show now history, the future of Hollywood Studios is set to get a whole lot more… monstrous.

Stay tuned as we track the transformation of this space from backlot classic to Pixar powerhouse. We’ll be following every stage of the construction and posting updates on permits, steel arrivals, and ride rumors as they come.

Let us know: Are you excited for Monsters Inc. to move in—or mourning the loss of MuppetVision 3D?