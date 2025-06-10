Photo Shows Muppet*Vision 3D Artifacts in a Dumpster After Just Three Days

On June 7, 2025, Muppet*Vision 3D shut its doors for the final time. Thousands of Disney Parks fans flocked to Disney’s Hollywood Studios to watch the last shows, so many that the line consistently stretched to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge all day. Just three days after the attraction and the rest of Muppets Courtyard closed, a photo has emerged that’s breaking the hearts of devoted Jim Henson fans.

Rumors of Muppet*Vision 3D’s closure first started during D23 Expo 2024, when Walt Disney Imagineering announced plans to build a Monsters, Inc. (2001) land and roller coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Early concept art suggested that Imagineers hadn’t decide whether to build the area in Muppets Courtyard or Animation Courtyard, and fans rallied to project Jim Henson’s final project.

Despite the protests, last fall, Walt Disney World Resort officially announced that the Muppets were packing their bags to make way for Mike, Sulley, and friends. Muppet*Vision 3D, Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano, and PizzeRizzo all eventually set closing dates.

However, Kermit and Miss Piggy don’t have to travel very far…The Central Florida Disney park also announced a Muppets Mayhem retheme of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, opening sometime in 2026. (The current ride will remain open through the end of 2025.)

Muppets fans have spent the last few days mourning the 34-year-old Disney’s Hollywood Studios attraction. So when X (formerly Twitter) user @PatTheThief shared a backstage photo of dozens of Muppet*Vision 3D seats in a dumpster at Walt Disney World Resort, many fans were devastated to see so much of the original attraction thrown away.

Dumpster full of Muppet Vision seats 🤐 pic.twitter.com/zl1O5eeofx — Patrick Spikes (@PatTheThief) June 10, 2025

However, these aren’t the current theater seats. Walt Disney World Resort is throwing a Disney cast member-exclusive party celebrating Muppet*Vision 3D on Tuesday, June 10, marking some of the final showings. It’s doubtful that Disney would remove the seats before this celebration occurs.

This photo appears to be from 2023, when Walt Disney World Resort replaced all of the seats in the Muppet*Vision 3D theater. These seats will likely remain in place, probably with some new upholstery, for a family-friendly Monsters, Inc. attraction that will reportedly take over the theater when the new land opens.

The Walt Disney Company has promised to preserve Muppet*Vision 3D for fans to enjoy, but hasn’t shared many details about the project. Walt Disney World Resort also hasn’t shared an exact opening date for the upcoming Monsters, Inc. attractions.

