Disney Star Accused of Sexual Assault by Nine Women

**Trigger Warning: This article contains accusations and stories of sexual assault.

For more than three decades, actor Jared Leto has been a staple in Hollywood, appearing in many notable films and television shows, like My So-Called Life, Fight Club (1999), American Psycho (2000), Requiem For a Dream (2000), Dallas Buyers Club (2013), and Suicide Squad (2016). In terms of his work with Disney, Leto starred as Alistair Crump, AKA The Hatbox Ghost, in the 2023 film Haunted Mansion, and he is set to star as Ares in the upcoming film Tron: Ares, which hits theaters on October 10, 2025.

In addition to his dozens of acting credits, Leto is also the frontman in the band Thirty Seconds to Mars, a band he founded in 1998 with his older brother, Shannon.

While it appears that Leto’s career had unstoppable momentum, he has just been hit with accusations that could change everything.

According to a bombshell report from Air Mail, nine women have accused Leto of sexual misconduct, with some of the women claiming they were only 16 years old when he acted inappropriately with them.

This is not the first time Leto has been accused of being attracted to underage women. The Air Mail article cited a 2005 New York Post article that said, “Jared Leto likes ’em young.” The Post article claimed that Leto liked to hang around young models, “hitting on all of them,” and reportedly repeatedly texting with girls who were only 16 years old.

Now, multiple women have come forward, claiming that he tried to do much more with them than just text.

Twenty years later, the women I spoke to say Leto’s alleged past behavior was not a phase but rather part of a long-standing pattern—one that was and continues to be widely known in some circles and, generally, quietly accepted. “It’s been an open secret for a long time,” one of the women tells me.

One model claimed that Leto would ask for underage girls’ numbers, text them in the early hours of the morning, and the texts would quickly turn sexual.

In 2008, the model Laura La Rue, also 16 at the time, had a similar encounter. At Yes! on Prop Two, an animal-rights benefit held at a private residence in Beverly Hills, La Rue remembers Leto spotting her from across the room. He was watching her so intensely, she says, that her mother, who was also at the benefit, noticed. Flattered by the star’s attention, La Rue says, she continued to visit Leto sporadically over the next few months. On one occasion, she alleges, he walked out of a room completely naked. “He just walked out, dick out, like it was normal,” she says. La Rue didn’t know what to think—she was 17 when the incident took place. “I thought maybe this was just what adult men do,” she says.

Sadly, the women claim that it did not stop at inappropriate text messages or him walking around nude in front of them. Some of the women claim things turned physical, and they were so young, they did not know how to handle the situation.

Another woman I spoke to, an actress who began a texting relationship with Leto when she was still under-age, described how visits to his house could quickly turn uncomfortable. She recalls him saying things like “Do any of the little boys you hang out with fuck you?” When she was 18, the woman says, his sexual overtures escalated. She describes an incident during one visit to Leto’s home when “he suddenly pulled his penis out and started masturbating. Then he walked over, grabbed my hand, and put it on him. He leaned in and said, ‘I want you to spit on it.’”

The accusations against Leto resurfaced just last month, when a Los Angeles-based DJ, Allie Tielz, went on Instagram and posted a Facebook status that she had made in 2012, accusing Leto of assaulting her in a club.

“Youre [sic] not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage… In a kilt.. And a snow hat.” “I was assaulted and traumatized by this creep when I was 17,” she wrote in another Instagram story. “He knew my age and didn’t care. What he did was predatory, terrifying and unacceptable.” She added a comment: “Throwback to 2012, Jared Leto was a creep then … still a creep now, going on 15+ years of being Hollywood’s most persistent predator in a kilt.” And another: “29+ years of being a pedophile. when does this end? protect our girls 💗 #jaredleto.” (“Ms. Teilz’s allegations are demonstrably false,” says a representative for Leto.)

This is not the first time Leto has been called out for his behavior. He is known to be a Method actor, which means that he would fully immerse himself in the life of the character, taking on their personality. Method actors believe that this acting style helps them give a more realistic performance.

However, Leto’s methods reportedly made his costars uncomfortable, with reports indicating that he would send things like used condoms, sex toys, and even dead animals.

Through his representative, Leto has denied all the allegations against him.

Do you think the police should investigate the allegations made against Jared Leto? If the accusations have merit, should he be arrested, tried, and potentially put in jail? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.